Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 14, 2022 @ 4:59 pm
North Texas had a record 231 student-athletes earn a spot on the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll that was released by the league on Friday.
The University of North Texas placed a record number of athletes on the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll that was released by the league on Thursday.
UNT has 231 students honored from across its sports teams for posting a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 for the 2020-21 academic year.
This is the second straight year UNT reached a new high in terms of the number of athletes honored. The school had 218 athletes make the honor roll last year.
UNT had 68% of its 340 athletes make the honor roll this spring.
"Building champions and preparing leaders! Congrats to our @meangreensports honorees!" UNT athletic director Wren Baker posted on his Twitter account shortly after the list was released.
There were 3,532 athletes from across C-USA who were included on the honor roll.
The league will announce its Commissioner's Academic Medal award winners on Friday. Athletes who post a GPA of 3.75 or better are honored with the academic medal.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.