North Texas had a record 231 student-athletes earn a spot on the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll that was released by the league on Friday.

The University of North Texas placed a record number of athletes on the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll that was released by the league on Thursday.

UNT has 231 students honored from across its sports teams for posting a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 for the 2020-21 academic year.

This is the second straight year UNT reached a new high in terms of the number of athletes honored. The school had 218 athletes make the honor roll last year. 

UNT had 68% of its 340 athletes make the honor roll this spring.

"Building champions and preparing leaders! Congrats to our @meangreensports honorees!" UNT athletic director Wren Baker posted on his Twitter account shortly after the list was released. 

There were 3,532 athletes from across C-USA who were included on the honor roll. 

The league will announce its Commissioner's Academic Medal award winners on Friday. Athletes who post a GPA of 3.75 or better are honored with the academic medal.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

