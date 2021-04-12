Hope Trautwein’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing since she made college softball history.
The North Texas senior has heard from legends of the games, including former UCLA standout Jen Schroeder. Lauren Chamberlain, a former Oklahoma standout who was one of Trautwein’s heroes growing up, sent her a message as well.
It goes with the territory after a player pulls off a feat like the one Trautwein did on Sunday, when she became the first known player to strike out 21 batters in a perfect game at the Division I level. The Pflugerville native mowed down every batter she faced in a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The performance landed Trautwein on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
“It’s been pretty crazy,” Trautwein said after UNT finished off a three-game sweep of UAPB on Monday afternoon. “The best part of it was being on ESPN. My uncle David [Trauitwein] texted my dad [Paul Trautwein] when it came on TV. My mom called to tell me after that. My friends got ESPN notifications on their phone. It was so cool.”
Hope is dope!@hopetraut became the first DI pitcher to strike out every batter in a seven-inning perfect game! 🤯#NCAASoftball x 🎥 @MeanGreenSB pic.twitter.com/qAsXmgR6tm— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) April 12, 2021
No-hitters are far more common in softball than they are in baseball. Trautwein had thrown two previously in her college career with the last one coming in the 2019 season at Sam Houston State.
“The last time I knew I had one going and was working toward it,” Trautwein said. “This time I was just going through the lineup. My freshman year was my first no-hitter. I was nervous. It was a lot different this time. I didn’t feel any pressure.”
Trautwein just kept throwing strikes and cruised through UAPB’s lineup. The Lady Lions have struggled all year, winning just one game.
UNT coach Rodney DeLong knew early on that Trautwein could be in for a special day.
“Watching the pitches come out of her hand, the ball had a lot of life,” DeLong said. “We realized she had a perfect game going but didn’t realize this had never been done before.”
Before Trautwein knew it, she had made history. UAPB’s final batter flailed at a low pitch for the final out, setting off a subdued celebration among UNT’s players.
They walked off the field and congratulated Trautwein. A UNT official hung on to the game ball and snapped a photo of her with it in front of the dugout, where she stood and cheered on her teammates the whole game as she always does.
“I was trying to get off the field and back into the dugout so we could score some runs,” Trautwein said. “All of the sudden it was the seventh inning. I wish I would have enjoyed it more and taken it in.”
Trautwein was more interested in how UNT’s program will benefit from her outing than celebrating it on Monday afternoon.
The school is fresh off seeing its men’s basketball team upset Purdue in the NCAA tournament last month.
“I saw the men’s basketball team to put our name out there,” Trautwein said. “To do that on the women’s side was special.”
DeLong is certain his program will benefit.
“We have talked to major publications across the country,” DeLong said. “To get that exposure for our program is really cool.
“It helps build the interest in our program.”
Seeing Trautwein earn a spot on the national stage was rewarding for DeLong, who has seen her grow into one of the best UNT athletes of her generation.
Trautwein has 54 career wins and is on course to completely rewrite UNT’s record book.
“Hope does everything right,” DeLong said. “She works hard in the weight room and in practice, brings energy and does what is asked of her. She is always out there flying around and shagging balls. She is a great role model.”