Hurth announced his decision Sunday on Twitter and spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about the reasons behind it a short time later.
Hurth, who is 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds narrowed his list of options to UNT, UTSA and Texas State before committing to the Mean Green.
He was a second-team All-District 10-6A selection last season when he played guard. UNT tight ends coach Chris Gilbert and offensive line coach Jon Cooper recruited Hurth. The relationship Hurth developed with both, as well as the rest of UNT’s staff, was a key factor in his decision.
“I have been to North Texas a couple of times and like the staff,” Hurth said. “They made it feel like family. I had a good relationship with everyone, even the defensive coaches. I felt at home.”
The opportunity to continue his career close to family was also a factor in Hurth’s decision.
“Staying close to home and my mom is important to me,” Hurth said. “She can come to every home game and will also be able to make it to some of the away games.”
Hurth is the fourth player to commit to UNT in the class of 2024. New UNT coach Eric Morris has vowed to focus on recruiting the Dallas-Fort Worth area and now has three local products in the class. The trio also includes safety Brandon Jones and cornerback Kerry Williams, who both play for South Oak Cliff.
