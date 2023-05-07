UNT will be the third college Edwards has attended. He began his career at Miles College, a Division II school, before transferring to Dodge City.
The move to the junior college ranks paid dividends for Edwards, who emerged as one of the elite scorers on the junior college level last season. He tallied 38 points in a win over Hutchinson Community College in February.
Edwards has three seasons of eligibility remaining and quickly became a hot commodity on the recruiting market over the last few months.
Louisiana Tech, UT-Arlington and Florida International are among the schools that have offered Edwards a scholarship to the sharp-shooting guard. Edwards connected on 40.7% of his shots from 3-point range last season, when he shot 78.1% from the free-throw line.
UNT has moved quickly since Ross Hodge took over the program to restock its roster. Hodge was promoted from associate head coach after Grant McCasland left the take over the program at Texas Tech following the Mean Green’s run to the National Invitation Tournament title.
UNT has landed UTSA transfer guard John Buggs III and has also added Ole Miss transfer forward Robert Allen since Hodge took over.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.