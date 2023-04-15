Sunny. High 78F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
North Texas picked up a commitment from DeSoto offensive lineman Ronnell McLain on Saturday morning.
McLain visited UNT last weekend and committed just before the beginning of a key junior day event. The Mean Green hosted 72 of their top targets in the class of 2024 Saturday.
McLain announced his decision on his Twitter account.
"After very strong consideration, I am very blessed and excited to announce that I will be committing to @MeanGreenFB," McLain wrote. "I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity."
McLain has offers from four other Football Bowl Subdivision programs — UTSA, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe and Arkansas State.
McLain, who is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, was a first-team All-District 11-6A selection last season. He projects as an interior lineman.
McLain is the fifth player to commit to UNT in the class of 2024 and the second high school offensive lineman. UNT previously picked up a commitment from Davion Hurt of Mesquite Horn.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
