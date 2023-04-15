Ronnell McLain

North Texas picked up a commitment from DeSoto offensive lineman Ronnell McLain on Saturday morning.

 Twitter/Ronnell McLain

McLain visited UNT last weekend and committed just before the beginning of a key junior day event. The Mean Green hosted 72 of their top targets in the class of 2024 Saturday.

