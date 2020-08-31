It has now been about a day since we made our annual call for North Texas fans to send in their guesses for our annual contest to pick the Mean Green's record in football.
Get Your Rear on the Record participation tends to be great in years when people think UNT will be good.
Seasons when the Mean Green are expected to struggle or end up around .500, not so much.
The return so far as been decent.
Here's where things stand at the moment. If you are not already down, be sure to send you picks in to bvito@dentonrc.com or on Twitter at @brettvito
10-1 – Fidel Lozano
9-2 – Steven King (Meangreen_MBA)
8-3 -- Michael Tull, Scott Campbell, Manny Flores
7-5 – Justin Brown, David Barnes,
7-4 – Jeff Withers, Scott Cass, Ed Collopy, Rob Hudnall
6-5 – Jacob Flores, Brian Martin, Eugene Johnson, Scott Campbell
6-6 -- Miles Meador, Chris Moore, Rick Thompson, Evan Hall
5-6 -- Rick Ashwander, Sanoe Valente, Venson Herron, Gavin Doolittle, Bryan Graves
4-7 – Austin Vanbebber, Rick Thompson
4-5 (two games canceled) -- Patrick McMullen
3-8 -- Bill Flanigin, Shawn Howard
1-4 (six games canceled) – Daniel Belcher