C-USA poll story
North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale breaks away from UTSA defender Jamal Ligon during the Mean Green's win at Apogee Stadium last season. UTSA was picked to win the league, while UNT was slotted fifth in the preseason media poll that was released Monday.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas will enter its final year in Conference USA looking to upend a familiar rival that will begin the season as the favorite to repeat as league champions.

The Mean Green were picked to finish fifth in C-USA's preseason media poll that was released Monday, when UTSA was tabbed as the favorite to win the league.

Conference USA preseason football poll

Conference USA released its preseason media poll on Monday. The following is a look.

Team First-place votes
1. UTSA 14
2. UAB 8
3. Western Kentucky
4. Florida Atlantic
5. North Texas
6. UTEP
7. Charlotte
8. Middle Tennessee
9. Louisiana Tech
10. Rice
11. Florida International

