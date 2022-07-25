North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale breaks away from UTSA defender Jamal Ligon during the Mean Green's win at Apogee Stadium last season. UTSA was picked to win the league, while UNT was slotted fifth in the preseason media poll that was released Monday.
North Texas will enter its final year in Conference USA looking to upend a familiar rival that will begin the season as the favorite to repeat as league champions.
The Mean Green were picked to finish fifth in C-USA's preseason media poll that was released Monday, when UTSA was tabbed as the favorite to win the league.
C-USA will have 11 teams competing for the conference title after three schools left in the offseason for the Sun Belt.
C-USA did away with its East and West Divisions for the 2022 season, the last with its current lineup. UNT is jumping to the American Athletic Conference next summer along with UTSA, Rice, UAB, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic.
UNT enters the season riding a run that has included five bowl appearances in the last six years. The Mean Green finished 6-7 last season after falling to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
The Mean Green are looking to break through for their first bowl win under coach Seth Littrell, who is headed into his seventh year at UNT.
The road the Mean Green will travel as they chase that goal will be a tough one, judging by the poll. UNT is set to face the teams that finished in the top four spots in the poll.
UTSA received 14 first-place votes, while UAB garnered the other eight. UNT will also face Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic.
UNT will take on the Roadrunners in San Antonio after spoiling UTSA's run at a perfect season last year. The Roadrunners were 11-0 and ranked No. 15 nationally before falling to UNT 45-23 on a cold and rainy day at Apogee Stadium.
UTSA bounced back to beat Western Kentucky in the C-USA title game but lost to San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl.
UNT will face UTSA, UAB and Western Kentucky — the three teams that finished at the top of the poll — on the road.
The Mean Green enter the season with high expectations as they prepare to face a daunting schedule. UNT has several of its key starters returning, including linebacker KD Davis, who was a first-team All-C-USA selection last season
The Mean Green added several transfers who are expected to contribute, including wide receiver Jay Maclin and defensive end Tom Trieb.
UNT also landed Memphis transfer quarterback Grant Gunnell, who is expected to challenge returning starter Austin Aune for the quarterback job.
