UNT practice opener

North Texas coach Eric Morris watches his team go through drills on the opening day of fall practice on Wednesday at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. 

 UNT sports information

Time was on new North Texas coach Eric Morris’ side a few months ago during spring practice.

A mediocre workout is easy to write off when there are months to go before the beginning of the season.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0