Seeing players standing in stretch lines typically isn’t one of the highlights of opening day of fall practice for college football coaches.
This time around was different for North Texas coach Seth Littrell, who had more players lined up on a sizzling Friday morning at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility than he had on most days last year.
The COVID-19 pandemic cut into UNT’s depth on a weekly basis with players rolling in and out of quarantine and the lineup.
This time around, UNT had enough players to fill the field.
“I was really excited to get out here and see exactly what we have,” Littrell said. “Just getting into stretch lines, you can see the depth that we have. We have a lot of new guys who are figuring out the way we practice and are getting acclimated.”
UNT’s players feel like they are a whole lot further along in that process at the opening of fall practice then they were just a year ago. The Mean Green went through spring practice and an entire offseason together.
The experience was one they missed out on heading into the 2020 season. The difference is one UNT’s players can feel as they look to build on a 4-6 campaign in 2020 that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
“This the closet we have grown together as a team since I have been here,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “We did a lot of bonding over the summer that made us a team. Everyone was around each other. Last year we didn’t get to interact until fall camp.”
That additional work paid dividends not just in terms of UNT’s chemistry but also with its performance in practice. UNT’s players are confident that they are much further along in their understanding of what the coaching staff wants from them on the field.
“Everything wasn’t perfect,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “But having spring ball helped us start fall camp with people knowing the system and being in the right place using the right technique with high intensity.”
Littrell could see the difference that added experience and time to bond has made. He saw wide receivers and defensive backs talking over what they saw in drills to help each other improve. Offensive and defensive linemen were helping each other out with technique.
“This is the tightest we have been in a long time,” Littrell said. “We don’t have any divisions. Everyone is working extremely hard and pulling the rope in the same direction. That will give us a chance to be successful in the season. I feel as good about us as a team as I have in a long time.”
Littrell: Vaccinations heading right direction
Littrell said UNT’s vaccination rate for COVID-19 is trending up as fall camp begins.
UNT officials have focused on educating players about the benefits of receiving the vaccine without mandating it.
“I feel good about where we are at without getting into specific numbers,” Littrell said. “The best thing we can do is educate them about what it’s about. They have to make a decision based on that.
“It’s trending in the right direction.”
Littrell excited about addition of Moreka
Kaci Moreka, an offensive lineman from Trinity Valley Community College, was among the newcomers who went through their first practice at UNT on Friday.
Moreka was a late addition to UNT’s roster. The former Arlington Martin standout didn’t have a home with just days remaining before the start of fall practice and had more than a dozen scholarship offers.
He landed at UNT and could be an impact player once he gets up to speed. Moreka worked out with UNT’s tackles.
“It’s going to take some time, but he is a great addition up front,” Littrell said.
Torrey adjusting to new role
Torrey has been one of UNT’s most versatile players throughout his career.
The fifth-year senior has excelled returning kicks in addition to being a key cog in the Mean Green’s running game.
UNT’s staff is asking him to do a little more and line up as a slot receiver this year.
“I am still not used to being out there in the slot yet,” Torrey said.
The adjustment is one UNT’s coaches are confident he will quickly make.
Torrey ranks ninth in program history with 3,324 all-purpose yards and was recently named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award that recognizes most versatile player in college football.