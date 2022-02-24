North Texas clinched its first Conference USA title two years ago at the Super Pit with a thrilling win over Western Kentucky.
The Mean Green have been on quite the run ever since. UNT went on to win the C-USA tournament last year and inched within striking distance of a third straight conference title with an 85-61 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.
The Mean Green need just one more win to clinch yet another league championship and can get it done on Saturday in their final home game of the season against Louisiana Tech.
“We know it is there, but we can’t worry about it too much,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said. “We have to try to go 1-0. That’s the biggest thing for us. Louisiana Tech is going to come in with a chip on their shoulder. We know we will get their best game.”
There’s little doubt about that after what transpired the first time the teams played this season. UNT rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit and knocked off the Bulldogs on a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
That win came in the middle of what grew to a 13-game winning streak after the Mean Green (21-4, 14-1 C-USA) rolled past Southern Miss (6-22, 1-14) and reached yet another milestone in what is quickly becoming a memorable season.
UNT coach Grant McCasland picked up his 100th win with the Mean Green. UNT Hall of Famers Bill Blakeley, Pete Shands and Johnny Jones, another great in program history, are the other three coaches to previously reach the mark.
UNT on Thursday also tied the record for conference wins in a season with 14, set in the 2019-20 season, when the Mean Green finished 14-4.
Former UNT greats Javion Hamlet and Deng Geu, who now play for the Texas Legends, were on hand to witness McCasland and the Mean Green reach those milestones.
McCasland credited both as well as a host of others for helping him reach the 100-win mark.
“It’s cool to have J-Ham and Deng Geu in the house tonight,” McCasland said. “We have had a lot of great players.”
Hamlet and Geu witnessed the next generation of UNT players inch the Mean Green closer to another championship in one of its more complete performances of the season.
The 85 points UNT scored were a season-high, surpassing the 84 points the Mean Green scored in their season opener against Oklahoma Christian. UNT also continued to play well defensively after coming into the game leading the country in scoring defense with an average of 55.4 points allowed per game.
Southern Miss scored just 19 points in the first half, when UNT went on a 15-1 run to blow the game open.
Abou Ousmane scored the first six points in the run and Thomas Bell capped it with a dunk to put the Mean Green up 17-6.
“It shows that we were locked in from the jump,” Ousmane said. “We knew this game wasn’t going to be easy. They were capable of going off because they were just playing basketball.”
UNT continued to build its lead the rest of the half and went into the break up 39-19 on the Golden Eagles, who were under no pressure to win after coming into the night at the bottom of the C-USA standings.
The Mean Green cruised the rest of the way behind Ousmane, who led UNT with 21 points. Perry added 14, Mardrez McBride 12 and Bell 10.
Southern Miss had no hope of keeping up on a night it played without its leading scorer Tyler Stevenson and starting guard Mo Arnold due to injury.
Walyn Napper scored 17 points to pace Southern Miss, which didn’t have enough firepower without Stevenson to keep pace with the Mean Green.
UNT will now turn its attention to its final home game of the season, one that could be memorable for the Mean Green, who will look to clinch the C-USA regular season title at home.
UNT will honor a host of seniors, including Jahmiah Simmons, who is out for the year due to injury, as well as Bell, McBride and JJ Murray. All three have played key roles for the Mean Green this season.
“It’s senior day and we have great seniors,” McCasland said. “We are looking to honor those guys. The best way to honor them is to win.”