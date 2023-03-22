Jalie Mitchell buyout
Buy Now

North Texas will have to buy out the remaining three years of former women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell's contract after she announced her departure from the program, a school official confirmed Wednesday.

 DRC

North Texas is facing a buyout of half a million dollars after women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell announced her departure from the school Monday.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0