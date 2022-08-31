North Texas has been known for its standout defense throughout John Hedlund's long tenure as the Mean Green's coach.
Defense still comes first for UNT, but it's the Mean Green's offense that has put the program on the national map heading into a game against Oklahoma on Thursday.
UNT is in a tie for second nationally with 17 goals. That run of success on the offensive end has the Mean Green sitting at 4-0 heading into what has developed into a rivalry game with the Sooners.
"Both teams always get up for this game," Hedlund said. "It will be very intense, probably physical and emotional because we have taken a few players from them, and they have taken a few from us. At times, it becomes personal."
UNT midfielders Taylor Tufts and Jenna Sheely both transferred in from Oklahoma and are playing key roles for the Mean Green. Defender Taylor Hunter transferred to Oklahoma from UNT and has played in two matches this season for the Sooners (0-2-1).
UNT leads the all-time series with Oklahoma 6-2-1 and will look to tighten its hold on the rivalry after a solid start to the season. The Mean Green have scored at least four goals in four straight matches for the first time since 1997.
"Our chemistry is good, and we are playing as a team and for each other," forward Devyn Flannery said. "When you do that, everything works out."
Flannery is one of four UNT players with at least two goals. Olivia Klein is tied for second nationally with five goals, while Kat Burnell is tied for seventh with four.
"I've handled the pressure and been confident when I get opportunities," Klein said. "The whole game is about being strong and having confidence."
UNT's confidence has grown largely because of the way it has been able to control games by pressuring other teams with a host of top offensive players.
Texas Tech transfer Madi Drenowatz has scored or assisted on a goal in every match this year. She and Tufts each have four assists on the season.
"We've brought in a lot of offensive players who have stepped up," Hedlund said. "We can run a really nice rotation out there and keep fresh legs on the field. We are scoring a lot of goals, which helps our defense.
"I have told the girls that the best defense is having a great offense. Right now, our offense is clicking."
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.