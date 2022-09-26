The North Texas volleyball team will head into a match against Conference USA power Rice on Friday on quite a roll.
The Mean Green opened league play with a two-match swing in Florida and cruised to 3-0 wins over Florida Atlantic and Florida International.
That performance pushed the Mean Green to the top of the C-USA standings and set up an intriguing showdown with the Owls.
Rice was picked to finish second in C-USA in the league’s preseason poll and has lived up to expectations while running out to a 12-1 record. The Owls are ranked No. 22 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
Rice’s only loss of the season came in a five-set thriller at Oregon, which is ranked No. 16 this week.
UNT is 8-9 on the season. Junior Treyaunna Rush is averaging 3.87 kills per set, while sophomore Aryn Johnson is adding 2.79.
Soccer UNT back in thick of C-USA race heading into match vs. UAB
UNT bounced back from a stunning home loss in impressive fashion last week when the Mean Green beat both Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky on the road.
Those wins send UNT into a key match on Sunday at home against UAB in the thick of the C-USA race.
The Mean Green (7-4-1) lost their first home conference match since 2008 earlier this month when they fell 1-0 to Florida Atlantic. UNT responded by beating MTSU 3-0 and picking up a dramatic 1-0 win at WKU.
UNT was locked in a scoreless tie with the Hilltoppers late in the second half when Taylor Tufts fed the ball to Kat Burnell in front of WKU’s goal. Burnell got the ball to Avery Barron, who found the net for her first goal at UNT.
The win lifted UNT to 3-1 in league play. UAB and Rice are the only unbeaten teams left in the league at 3-0.
UNT will host the Blazers at 1 p.m.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.