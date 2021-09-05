NORMAN, Okla. — The North Texas soccer team drew Sunday night at Oklahoma, 2-2.
The Mean Green (3-1-2), who are still short-handed, were led by their upperclassmen on Sunday as they aim to return to full strength. Seniors Elle Marie DeFrain and Olivia Klein scored UNT’s two goals in Norman and senior goalkeeper Sarah Fuller made eight total saves, including a late leaping save that helped send the match into overtime.
“It was a good bounce-back performance from Thursday night,” senior Brooke Lampe said. “But we’re not satisfied unless we won. Give credit to Oklahoma for staying aggressive after our late goal.”
With just eight minutes remaining in regulation, Klein toe-poked in a then go-ahead goal off a corner kick and assist from Haley Robertson to give UNT what felt like the road match-winner. But less than three minutes later, the Sooners (3-2-1) struck back to tie the match.
In the two 10-minute overtime periods, UNT came close, including a Taylor Tufts rocket from well over 30 yards out, but were unable to score the golden goal.
DeFrain, who played all 110 minutes in Norman, struck first in the match when she scored in the 28th minute to put the Mean Green up 1-0. The goal was the second of the season for DeFrain, who was assisted by Tufts and Madi Drenowatz.
Left-footed midfielder Tufts now has seven assists this season. Her seven assists are more than any UNT player has had in a single season since 2017, when Tori Phillips dished out seven assists over a 22-match season. Tufts has reached seven assists in just six matches so far.
The last Mean Green player to reach eight assists in a single season was Marchelle Davis, who finished with eight in 2016. The program record for most assists in a single season is 15 by Marilyn Marin in 2002.
UNT has a long break before its next match. The Mean Green return home to host Stephen F. Austin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.