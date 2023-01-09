North Texas has a host of issues to tackle heading into Eric Morris’ debut season as the Mean Green’s coach next fall.
The former Washington State offensive coordinator took over a team that finished 7-7 after falling to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
We’ll look at the biggest of those challenges over the next few weeks in our annual UNT offseason questions series.
We start today with the overarching issue the Mean Green face.
Is UNT in position to be competitive in its first season in the American Athletic Conference?
The school is leaving Conference USA this summer for the American, which is considered a higher-level league.
Morris has expressed confidence that UNT can compete in the American immediately.
“I don’t know any reason that we can’t,” Morris said in his introductory press conference. “I’ve been in American. I was there at the Houston for two years. I’m really, really comfortable with the conference, and kind of know what the talent pool looks like there. I know what we have on our roster right now. I think that that we can get to the top of that conference extremely fast.”
Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida are leaving the league for the Big 12, but several teams UNT is familiar with will still be in the conference when the Mean Green make their debut this fall.
UNT lost both of its games to current members of the American last season, when the Mean Green fell to SMU and Memphis. Both will still be members of the league in 2023.
UNT is one of six schools that are jumping from C-USA to the American. Games against those teams went a whole lot better for the Mean Green.
UNT went 2-3 after beating Florida Atlantic and Rice. The Mean Green lost to UTSA twice and fell at UAB.
Projecting how UNT will stack up with those teams and the rest of the teams in the American is a bit of a projection at this point. The league has yet to release its full slate of conference games and the Mean Green’s roster is very much in flux.
Not knowing who UNT will play, or the quality of the Mean Green’s incoming recruiting class makes projecting how competitive they will be in the American a guessing game at best.
The only opponent UNT knows for sure it will face during conference play in its first year in the American is SMU. The league designated the Mustangs the Mean Green’s natural rival.
SMU has given UNT fits for years and won four straight games in the series. The Mean Green have won six out of their last seven meetings with Rice, another team that seems likely to end up on their slate of conference games. While UNT has had the Owls’ number, the Mean Green barely pulled out a 21-17 win this year.
There just won’t be many easy games in the American. The Mean Green are set to return several talented players, including tight end Var’Keyes Gumms and cornerback Ridge Texada, who could help them capitalize on their opportunities.
Both Gumms and Texada were first-team All-C-USA selections last season. Their return will help UNT significantly.
The challenge for UNT is that it lost a handful of players who helped pave the way to its sixth bowl appearance in seven years.
Linebacker KD Davis was named C-USA’s Defensive Player of the Year and posted 137 tackles as a senior. Quarterback Austin Aune threw for 3,547 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2022 and declared for the NFL draft.
Offensive lineman Manase Mose was a first-team all-conference selection as a senior.
None of those players will be easy to replace, especially in a season the level of competition UNT is facing in conference play jumps.
Can the Mean Green make a successful transition to the American in a year they’re also changing coaches?
There’s no bigger question for UNT.
