North Texas has a new naming rights partner for the school’s football stadium locked in but is still in the process of raising the $20 million it needs to complete a $40 million expansion of the North Texas Athletic Center.
UNT officials made where the school stands on two key issues in athletics apparent in a gathering of key boosters and fans on Friday night.
The event was closed to members of the media, but a source who was at the gathering detailed the basics of what UNT officials shared with the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The source said the event amounted to an update of where the program stands as it prepares to leave Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference on July 1.
UNT has been in the market for a new naming rights partner since Apogee opted out of a 20-year, $20 million naming rights agreement. The Austin-based company that specializes in technology services for higher education and UNT agreed on a naming rights deal for the 30,850-seat venue before it opened in 2011.
UNT athletic director Jared Mosley confirmed to the DRC earlier this year that the school was in the market for a new naming rights partner.
That search is now complete. UNT is expected to announce a finalized deal in July.
The school is still searching for funding for an expansion of its athletic center. Mosley and his predecessor Wren Baker both said expanding the 45,000-square-foot facility is critical to the program’s future.
Mosley named upgrading the athletic center one of UNT’s top two priorities when he was introduced as the school’s new athletic director late last year, when he also talked about the importance of expanding the school’s base of support.
UNT officials handed out fliers that showed what the expanded athletic center would look like on Friday night.
While the school is still looking for the funds to complete the expansion of the facility, the school expects the project to be completed within two years.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.