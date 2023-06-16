Apogee update
North Texas officials held an event with top boosters on Friday night, when they told those in attendance they will soon have a new naming rights deal in place for what is now known as Apogee Stadium.

 DRC file photo

North Texas has a new naming rights partner for the school’s football stadium locked in but is still in the process of raising the $20 million it needs to complete a $40 million expansion of the North Texas Athletic Center.

