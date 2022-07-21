The doors of ground zero for North Texas athletics open about the time the sun comes up and don’t close until well after it goes down.
In between, hundreds of athletes from football linemen to women’s golfers stop by to work with coaches, athletic trainers, strength personnel and other school officials.
The North Texas Athletic Center is part office building, part locker room, part sports medicine hub and without question a second home for just about everyone who plays, coaches or has a support role with the program.
Football coach Seth Littrell put how important the venue is to UNT and more than 350 student-athletes in simple terms.
“It’s no different than your house,” Littrell said. “When you walk in, you want to have something nice that you feel comfortable in that also helps guys understand that they’re being taken care of and are important to the university.”
Maximizing the athletic center’s impact is at the top of UNT officials’ minds as the school prepares to leave Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference next summer.
UNT has made headway in preparing to move to a higher-level league, adding an indoor football practice facility, golf practice venue and upgrading the Super Pit over the past five years.
The next step — one UNT officials believe is vital for the program’s future — is expanding its athletic center. The 45,000-square-foot facility has stood the test of time since it opened in 2005 but is now bursting at the seams.
“When you look at the number of student-athletes we serve, and particularly the areas where they spend the majority of their time, whether that is the weight room, the sports medicine area or the academic center, they’re all undersized for what we need,” said Jared Mosley, UNT’s associate vice president for athletics, who oversees the school’s athletics facilities.
UNT hopes to address that issue in the next few months.
School officials put a plan in place to expand UNT’s athletic center years ago but were forced to shelve it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT has revived those plans in the past few months and is updating them to reflect changes in college athletics. The school wants its home base for athletics to match up with what other schools in the American have to work with and plans to unveil a design soon.
UNT is making the move from C-USA with UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice and UTSA and will join a league that will also include current members SMU, Tulsa, East Carolina, Memphis, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Wichita State and Navy, a football-only member.
UNT officials have said since they announced the school is moving to the American that their teams will have to improve to compete. They see a multimillion-dollar expansion of the school’s athletic center as a key step toward that goal.
“A hub like that gives everyone an opportunity to be 5% better,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said. “You aggregate that over the course of an entire athletic department, and it’s significant. If there is anything I feel pressure to do, it’s to get this building designed right — a process we’re near the end of — get the funds raised as quickly as we can and get this building under construction.”
The reason for expansion
Baker credits former UNT athletic director Rick Villarreal and his staff for designing and building an athletic center that has remained functional through the years.
The venue was built to be the end zone facility for a new football stadium. UNT’s football locker room is in the building, along with the football coaching staff’s offices, sports medicine area and athletic department officials’ offices.
School officials are happy with what they have in UNT’s athletic center. They just need more space.
Apogee Stadium opened in 2011 next to UNT’s athletic center. That is just one of the changes that have taken place since 2005 at the school and in college athletics.
Some of the other developments have prompted UNT officials to prioritize expanding their home base. The school has added several athletic department employees and has about the same number of athletes as when the venue opened.
There are more types of equipment in college weight rooms and sports medicine centers than there used to be as well.
UNT completed a mostly cosmetic renovation of its athletic center in 2016 but hasn’t expanded it to adapt to those changes.
“There are more positions than there were 10 years ago,” Baker said. “There were no coaching analysts or recruiting personnel in football then. There were no player development people. Just in football, we probably have seven or eight more positions.”
UNT has found a home for all those coaches and athletic department officials in its athletic center. That isn’t nearly as big of a challenge as finding time to get all of its athletes into the spaces that are crucial for their development.
The school’s weight room is 6,150 square feet, its academic center 6,586 square feet and its sports medicine area 3,520 square feet.
UNT must plan carefully to accommodate all its athletes and often asks some to come in early in the morning or late at night.
“There are situations where we have to pick a different time to lift and have our players there that is not the best for us,” UNT softball coach Rodney DeLong said. “It would be easier if we had more space.”
The plans UNT put in place for the expansion of its athletic center before the pandemic have served as a base for the school to build from as it finalizes a new concept. UNT planned to increase the size of its weight room to 23,000 square feet and its sports medicine area to 9,500 square feet.
The academic center was slated to be 14,626 square feet. The school is planning to move the space that is currently located in a building across Bonnie Brae Street into the athletic center.
UNT’s football locker room and coaches’ offices were also slated to grow under its old plan and will also be expanded in the updated version.
“The plan to move the academic center into the athletic center where it will be centrally located is a big deal to me,” men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland said. “Our student-athletes go there often. Having it near the training room and the weight room is important. We use the indoor football practice field in the summer and winter when we want to get off the court and do strength and conditioning work. It’s important to have an academic place close by.”
Women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell believes moving the academic center will also benefit her team by giving players more opportunities to engage with school officials and other athletes they might not see otherwise.
UNT is also opening a weight room in the Super Pit for its men’s and women’s basketball teams in the next few weeks. That new facility will help alleviate crowding in the athletic center.
UNT’s coaches and administrators credit strength and conditioning coach Zack Womack and director of sports medicine Jeff Smith for making sure the school maximizes the space it has now.
Expanding the athletic center would reduce the stress on both, not to mention UNT’s coaches and athletes. UNT’s basketball players are already looking forward to the benefits of having a weight room in the Super Pit.
“What the school is doing with facilities will help us for sure,” said Abou Ousmane, a member of the men’s basketball team. “I’m excited about the new weight room. It will be nice if they expand the athletic center as well, even though I have gotten used to the schedule.”
Keeping up with the competition
Baker emphasized that UNT is focused on making sure its athletic center is functional.
Even though that is the case, the school wants to keep pace with schools in the American.
Memphis has a 13,000-square-foot weight room specifically for its football program. UAB has a 10,000-square-foot weight room, while Rice opened the Brian Patterson Sport Performance Center, a 60,000-square-foot venue, in 2016.
The Brian Patterson Center contains many of the same facilities as UNT’s athletic center but is 28.6% larger and has a weight room that is approximately 11,000 square feet.
UNT used the facilities at schools in C-USA and the American as benchmarks when it put together its original plan to expand its athletic center and continues to compare its plans to other schools’ facilities.
“The bottom line is when you look at programs in the American that are doing well, they have been able to attack the facility front,” Mosley said. “With what Wren has tried to establish with our culture of taking care of people and student-athletes, you need those spaces that show athletes what you are promising them over the course of their college careers.”
UNT’s coaches sell athletes on what the school has to offer. Facilities like the athletic center are a key part of their presentation.
“You want them to know we have what it takes to get them to where they want to be in life and that they will get an unbelievable education at North Texas,” Littrell said. “We must make sure we have what is necessary in nutrition, strength programs and academics.”
What UNT has to work with in each of those areas is on display in its athletic center. The school’s coaches believe upgrading the venue from both the function and aesthetics standpoints will help them bring in better athletes.
“We show recruits that facility,” DeLong said. “The bells and whistles are important to kids. They want to be wooed. Sometimes we lose kids because of facilities. Anything we have to sell certainly helps.”
Expanding the athletic center would also give UNT options in the future. UNT officials have consistently said they will not consider adding programs until they have space to accommodate them.
“Expanding the athletic center would position us to address today’s needs and give us a chance to consider other options when they present themselves,” Mosley said.
Mosley acknowledged options could include reviving UNT’s baseball program, which was disbanded in 1988. Adding baseball back to UNT’s sports lineup has been a long-term goal for the school for years.
Baker is confident UNT will be able to sell boosters on the importance of expanding its athletic center in the next few months because of the issues the school faces now and the potential long-term benefits.
“This is one of those projects that can help us be really good for the foreseeable future,” Baker said. “We need to find a way to get it done.”