North Texas is on the verge of the beginning of a new era in program history.
When the Mean Green open the 2022-23 school year in a few weeks, they’ll have a new football coach in Eric Morris and a new women’s basketball coach in Jason Burton.
Athletic director Jared Mosley and men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge aren’t new to UNT, but they were both promoted to their current positions in the last few months.
Those changes will make for one of the more interesting coaches’ caravans in recent memory. Mosley and his coaches will make three stops this week, beginning Tuesday in Houston.
UNT’s contingent of officials will appear at Buffalo Bayou Brewing before continuing on to The Brewtorium in Austin on Wednesday. The tour will then head to Concrete Cowboy in Frisco on Thursday.
This year’s caravan will conclude in Denton on Aug. 5 at a time and site that has yet to be announced. This week's stops will all run from 6-8 p.m.
Those interested in attending can register through the UNT Alumni Association’s website.
This year’s tour comes at a key time in the history of UNT’s program. The school is preparing to move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.
UNT will officially become a member of the American on July 1.
“The opportunity we have going into the American is tremendous,” Mosley said shortly after he was promoted to replace former AD Wren Baker. “We have an opportunity to continue to elevate our brand as an institution.”
Mosley and his coaches will talk about their plans to reach that goal during the caravan.
Mosley has emphasized the importance of UNT expanding its base of support from alumni and fans as well as getting a project to expand the North Texas Athletic Center off the ground.
UNT is also in the process of finalizing a new naming rights deal for its football stadium. Apogee backed out of a 20-year, $20 million deal in the last few months.
Mosley told a group of UNT boosters that the school has a new naming rights partner in place at an event that was only open to high-level donors late last week.
The Mean Green’s fans will also have a chance to hear from Morris and the rest of UNT’s coaches about where their programs stand.
Morris was pleased with the progress the Mean Green made over the course of spring drills, which was the first time he had a chance to work with his new team.
“I am happy with where we are right now,” Morris said at the end of spring practice. “We have to have a great summer and fall camp. I am extremely happy with the way this team is working.”
Hodge took over a team fresh off winning the National Invitation Tournament title, while Burton is in the midst of a rebuilding project with the UNT women’s team.
Both have key players to replace. Tylor Perry, the Most Outstanding Player of the NIT, transferred to Kansas State after last season. Quincy Noble, just the second player in the history of UNT’s women’s program to earn all-conference honors in three straight seasons, left the and landed at Oklahoma State.
Burton has been pleased with the progress his team has made in the offseason.
“Every day confirms this is a special place and so are the people,” Burton said. “I’m excited to be on board.”
UNT officials are hoping their new lineup of coaches will help the Mean Green compete in the American, which is expected to offer a higher level of competition than C-USA.
They’ll have a chance to share where they stand this week when they begin their tour of the state.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.