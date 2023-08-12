North Texas athletic director Jared Mosley and several of his high-profile coaches encouraged the school’s supporters to bolster the program in any way they could — from donating to its scholarship fund to bringing friends to games — on Saturday night during its annual kickoff celebration ahead of football season.
UNT is quickly closing in on its Sept. 2 opener against Cal at DATCU Stadium and had several hundred supporters on hand in the venue’s HUB Club.
“It’s awesome,” Mosley said afterward. “You get into the room and feel the energy. Everyone is excited. To be able to have our coaching staff here to share updates on what is going on is great.
“Everyone is ready for that first kickoff.”
Mosley, UNT football coach Eric Morris, men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge and women’s basketball coach Jason Burton all spoke at the event.
UNT has been working to raise money for a $40 million renovation and expansion of its athletic center for several months. The school’s athletics department needs to raise half that money to get the project off the ground.
Moseley reiterated the importance of the project at a time of change in college athletics. Several programs have switched conferences in the past few weeks and months.
UNT is entering its first school year in the American Athletic Conference. Mosley has long maintained that the program’s goal is to be well positioned should any opportunity arise and pointed to that stance again.
Dave Barnett, the longtime voice of UNT athletics, asked each of the coaches who spoke at the event what supporters could do to bolster the program.
Morris praised UNT for putting the school’s programs in position to succeed and encouraged fans to give to the program in a way they felt comfortable with, including donating to the Mean Green Scholarship Fund.
The fund helps cover the $6.5 million school officials said is necessary to fund scholarships for all of its programs.
Morris pointed to the power UNT has in numbers due to the thousands of alumni living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Each coach also spoke briefly about his program.
Morris: QB decision coming this week
Morris said he has enjoyed creating a positive culture within UNT’s football program over the past few months. He is excited about the prospect of putting a team on the field this fall that Mean Green fans can be proud of.
The big question throughout fall practice has been who will start at quarterback.
Morris said he hasn’t decided yet between Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers and returning backups Jace Ruder and Stone Earle.
All three were expected to receive playing time with UNT’s first-team offense during a closed scrimmage earlier on Saturday.
Morris has waivered on a timeline for naming a starter. After what he saw Saturday, Morris said he will pick a starter within the week.
Morris didn’t say what the pecking order among his quarterbacks is at this point, but a source who saw the scrimmage said Rogers started.
Morris did say he will use whoever starts more in the running game due to the fact he has a host of athletic players at the position.
Hodge: Recent success helps brand
Hodge is entering his first season as UNT’s head coach after spending six years as Grant McCasland’s top assistant.
The Mean Green won the National Invitational Tournament title last season, just the latest in a series of milestones for the program.
Bleed Green, a team made up largely of former UNT players, advanced to the final of The Basketball Tournament this summer. The team fell to Heartfire in the championship game of the $1 million event.
Hodge said UNT’s recent success has helped build the program’s brand.
“It’s a special time with special people,” Hodge said.
Hodge recognized two of those people, former UNT players DJ Draper and JJ Murray. The pair played a key role in forming Bleed Green.
This summer marked the team’s second TBT appearance.
Burton: Building for the future
Burton is headed into his first season at UNT and pointed to the work he and his staff have been doing to build the program.
UNT’s staff spent the summer trying to help UNT’s players become fully healthy. Forward Jaylen Mallard missed all of last season due to injury.
UNT’s staff has also invested significant time in recruiting. The Mean Green have hosted more 20 players on campus over the summer.
