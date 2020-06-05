North Texas coach Seth Littrell is anticipating some good news when he welcomes an initial wave of players back to campus Monday to resume offseason conditioning.
UNT’s staff has been in constant contact with athletes throughout the shutdown in college athletics that began in March due to the spread of COVID-19. Littrell knows his players are trying to stay in shape.
Just how well they are conditioned remains to be seen.
“They’re going to come in in some sort of shape,” Littrell said. “They’ve done a good job of holding each other accountable. Are they going to be in the kind of shape they are normally in? I highly doubt it. It’s hard to do that without a bunch of guys pushing you and the guidance of the strength staff.”
About 30 of UNT’s players will be back in the environment Littrell believes is so important when they return to campus. The Mean Green’s staff will bring back its players in four waves, starting with offensive and defensive linemen as well as tight ends and linebackers.
Those players will all take antibody blood tests for COVID-19 as part of the UNT athletic department’s plan to safely return its athletes to campus over the next few weeks.
Athletes who test positive for antibodies or show symptoms of COVID-19 will have a follow-up swab test of their nasal cavity. Those who test positive will enter the university’s protocol and be isolated.
UNT will take the temperatures of all people who enter athletic department facilities and question them about their health daily. School officials will give players color-coded wristbands after they complete the process each day.
Players won’t be allowed to participate in activities unless they have the proper wristband showing they’ve completed that day’s check-in.
UNT spent weeks preparing a plan to return its players to campus. School officials talked to players and their parents about that plan in a teleconference on Thursday night.
“I feel good about it,” Littrell said. “It’s about the safety and the health of our student-athletes. We want to make sure they are taken care of, that they are doing well and that we are doing all we can for their well-being.”
Several programs across the country have had players and staff members test positive for COVID-19 over the last few weeks.
Jeff Smith, who heads up UNT’s sports medicine department, said the school has been in constant contact with its athletes and isn’t aware of any anyone who has tested positive.
The challenge for UNT now is ensuring its athletes remain healthy while making up for lost time.
Littrell and his players didn’t get a single workout in before spring practice was called off. UNT’s players have been working on their own to stay in shape and haven’t had access to the school’s facilities since March.
UNT has set up three weight rooms and four locker rooms in preparation for its players return. Players will remain in small groups assigned to each space to reduce the possibility of a COVID-19 infection spreading.
The NCAA is expected to approve a six-week training camp beginning in July to allow teams to prepare for the season.
“Whatever we need to do to get back to playing football,” Littrell said. “If we get eight weeks, six weeks or four, we will use it. We need as long as they give us.”
UNT’s quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and defensive backs will make up the second wave of players to arrive on June 15. Freshmen and all other scholarship players will report on June 22. The remainder of the players on UNT’s roster will arrive on July 13.
“We wanted to get the bigger guys in,” Smith said. “That will give us an extra week with them.”
UNT has several questions to answer after a 4-8 season last fall. The Mean Green played in bowl games in three consecutive seasons before their streak came to an end last year.
UNT lost record-setting quarterback Mason Fine, along with several other key players, to graduation.
UNT took the first step toward preparing for their first season in four years without Fine on Wednesday when coaches and school officials returned to campus.
“Everyone was a little nervous,” Jared Mosely, UNT’s vice president for athletics, said of the first phase of the school’s reopening. “We didn’t know how long it would take to get people through and take their tests.”
UNT has a better idea now and is looking forward to returning players to campus.
“We are anxious to get them back,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said. “It’s a whole different atmosphere when they are around. There is more energy in the building.”