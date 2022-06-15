North Texas made it official on Wednesday.
UNT was announced as one of six schools that would be included in the American Athletic Conference’s latest round of expansion back in October. A source confirmed last week that the Mean Green would make the move in the summer of 2023.
The final step came when the school made its official announcement this afternoon.
"UNT has gained tremendous momentum the last two years and this forthcoming transition to The American is another stellar example highlighting our progress," UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a press release. "Our university community is looking forward to working with our new colleagues in The American and to all the great things still to come for our athletics department and our university."
The Mean Green will join the league on July 1, 2023, ending their tenure in Conference USA that began in 2013.
The switch is one UNT officials believe will bolster the school’s position in college athletics.
"This is an exciting time at North Texas, and we look forward to the upcoming challenge of entering The American next fall," UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a press release. "Our student-athletes and coaches have made significant accomplishments during our time in Conference USA, but we look forward to what is next with great optimism."
The American will be centered in Texas and the Southwest with its new alignment after UNT joins five other schools in moving from C-USA to the American. UTSA, Rice, UAB, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic are making the move with UNT.
SMU, Memphis, East Carolina, Temple, Tulsa, South Florida, Navy and Tulane are already members of the league. Navy is a football-only member of the American, while Wichita State competes in the league in basketball and Olympic sports.
The American chose to expand after losing Houston, Memphis and Central Florida to the Big 12.
"We are extremely pleased and excited to welcome our new members to the conference in 2023, as we begin our second decade," American commissioner Mike Aresco said. "Our incoming schools comprise a distinguished group with attributes that will enhance our conference's Power 6 goals. We have already seen the investment and commitment that these institutions have made as they prepare to compete in The American, and, together with our accomplished incumbent institutions, the conference is assured of many years of championship-level competition as part of a bright future that will build on the extraordinary legacy of the past decade."
UNT will forfeit two years of revenue distribution from C-USA to make the move to the American. UNT is expecting the total amount of revenue it loses to be between $2 million and $3 million.
That expense will be more than worth it for UNT, which is anticipating the move to the American to bolster the program financially and increase its visibility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
UNT fans and officials have long viewed SMU as one of the program’s biggest rivals. Sharing a league with the school will add fuel to the series that dates back to 1922.
The Mean Green have also played Tulsa and Tulane regularly in multiple sports over the years.
Facing those teams consistently is expected to increase interest in UNT athletics.
Two of the 10 largest crowds in the history of Apogee Stadium were for a game against SMU, including 29,519 for the Mean Green’s win over the Mustangs to kick off the 2018 season. That crowd ranks third in the history of the venue that opened in 2013.
Hosting several of its regional rivals on a consistent basis is just one of the benefits UNT will derive from its move to the American. The financial windfall will also bolster the program’s bottom line.
Schools in the American currently receive about $7 million per school annually in media rights revenue, a total that far exceeds the $500,000 C-USA schools receive.
The American’s per school distribution from media rights is expected to decline significantly after the latest round of conference realignment. Houston, Memphis and UCF were three of the highest profile teams in the league and have footholds in major media markets.
Even with those schools leaving, UNT officials see moving to the American as a key step forward for the program.
The American has a multimedia rights deal with ESPN. Being a member of a league that has its games shown consistently on the network will elevate UNT’s profile in Texas and nationally.
UNT officials emphasized that the school wanted to be ready to compete right away when the school moves to the American.
They feel good about where UNT stands in that regard now that it has announced its move to the American.
The school’s men’s basketball, softball and women’s golf teams all won championships in C-USA in the last school year. Its football team played in a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons, while its women’s basketball team played in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament for the first time in 20 years.
“We're going to have a chance to be very competitive,” Baker said this summer. “I think we’ve proven in Conference USA that as we’ve been able to get our programs in the top quartile from a funding standpoint, they’ve been able to compete there.”
Baker acknowledged that it could take UNT some time to move its programs into the same advantageous position in the American but is confident the school can quickly get there once they start their tenure in the league.
“We’re ready,” Baker said. “The American is a better conference in terms of the way the programs are funded and in overall from top to bottom competitiveness of the conference. We’re going to have to step our game up.”
UNT officials have spent the last few months formulating a plan for how the school will do just that.
UNT can now put that plan into action after officially setting its timeline for putting that plan in action following its announcement that it will move to the American next summer.