Former North Texas quarterback Mason Fine stands on the sideline at UNT’s football stadium. UNT officially announced on Monday morning that the venue will be known as DATCU Stadium beginning with the Mean Green’s home opener against Cal.

 DRC file photo

North Texas officially announced a naming rights agreement with DATCU for its football stadium on Monday morning.

