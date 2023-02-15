North Texas guard Gabe Blair protects the Mean Green's backfield during a win over Rice last season at Apogee Stadium. The former Guyer standout is one of several talented offensive linemen UNT has returning in 2023.
Key returners: Dane Jackson (Sophomore, 6-0, 288), Febechi Nwaiwu (Sophomore, 6-3, 326), Dameon Smallwood (Sophomore, 6-4, 320), Samora Ezekiel (Sophomore, 6-3, 285), Isaiah Villanueva (Sophomore, 6-2, 275), Caden Reeves (Sophomore, 6-4, 315), Jett Duncan (Junior, 6-2, 281), Gabe Blair (Junior, 6-3, 303), Kade Bond (Sophomore, 6-3, 298), Leke Asenuga (Sophomore, 6-2, 301), Cole Brown (Senior, 6-4, 292), Nick Gallo (Junior, 6-3, 295), Kaci Moreka (Senior, 6-5, 283), Daizion Carroll (Senior, 6-1, 319), Howard Sampson (Sophomore, 6-8, 343), Josiah Jefferson (Redshirt freshman, 6-2, 270)
Key losses: Manse Mose (graduation)
Newcomers: Desmond Magiya (McKinney), Ethan Miner (Arkansas State), Larry Moore (Texas Tech), Isaac Sohn (Aledo), Paula Vaipulu (Georgia Tech)
Biggest unanswered question: Do the transfer additions pay off?
UNT will have a big hole in its lineup to fill for sure heading into the 2023 season after losing Mose to graduation and could have another.
Mose leaves after starting a program record 62 straight games, a mark that will likely never be equaled after he spent six seasons with the Mean Green. He was an anchor at center for UNT.
Brown was injured last season and might not be ready for the beginning of the year.
UNT signed a host of transfers who could help fill holes.
Miner started at center for Arkansas State last season, when Vaipulu started four games for Georgia Tech.
Moore is also talented and transferred in from Texas Tech.
UNT appears to have all the pieces to cover for its losses. It’d be a surprise if Miner doesn’t start at center. Vaipulu also looks like a plug-and-play starter.
Those additions should help UNT at least maintain its offensive line’s reputation as one of the Mean Green’s biggest strengths. There’s an outside chance UNT could improve.
Why 2023 production could be better: UNT has a host of talented players to choose from and should be able to put together a group that will be solid in the American Athletic Conference.
Blair and Nwaiwu were both solid at guard last season. Moreka did a good job of stepping in at tackle after Brown went down with a season-ending injury.
Vaipulu is a high-end talent who will have the chance to excel in the American. Miner has experience that will help him make the jump from Arkansas State to UNT, while Moore will have a chance to capitalize on his potential.
Why 2023 production could be worse: UNT didn’t lose much from its offensive line after last season, but Mose will not be easy to replace.
The Euless Trinity product was the anchor of UNT’s line and a leader for the entire team.
There is no telling what happens when the Mean Green don’t have him in the lineup for the first time in years.
UNT could also end up with several new pieces up front. The Mean Green might need time to develop chemistry while adjusting to playing at a higher level in the American.
Overall outlook: UNT has the pieces to be solid up front, whether Brown is ready to start the season or not.
The challenge will be developing chemistry and finding a new leader following Mose’s departure.
There is no reason to think UNT won’t be able to adjust with all the talent it has on hand heading into the 2023 season.
Here’s the previous entries in this year’s series: