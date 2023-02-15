UNT OL outlook
North Texas guard Gabe Blair protects the Mean Green's backfield during a win over Rice last season at Apogee Stadium. The former Guyer standout is one of several talented offensive linemen UNT has returning in 2023.

 Manny Flores/Advanced Images of Texas

Key returners: Dane Jackson (Sophomore, 6-0, 288), Febechi Nwaiwu (Sophomore, 6-3, 326), Dameon Smallwood (Sophomore, 6-4, 320), Samora Ezekiel (Sophomore, 6-3, 285), Isaiah Villanueva (Sophomore, 6-2, 275), Caden Reeves (Sophomore, 6-4, 315), Jett Duncan (Junior, 6-2, 281), Gabe Blair (Junior, 6-3, 303), Kade Bond (Sophomore, 6-3, 298), Leke Asenuga (Sophomore, 6-2, 301), Cole Brown (Senior, 6-4, 292), Nick Gallo (Junior, 6-3, 295), Kaci Moreka (Senior, 6-5, 283), Daizion Carroll (Senior, 6-1, 319), Howard Sampson (Sophomore, 6-8, 343), Josiah Jefferson (Redshirt freshman, 6-2, 270)

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

