North Texas is still far from picking a starting quarterback for the 2022 season heading into one of its final workouts of spring practice.
That’s perfectly fine, as far as UNT offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch is concerned.
Bloesch took over as UNT’s quarterbacks coach following last season and has gotten a long look at returning starter Austin Aune and Jace Ruder, as well newcomers JD Head and Stone Earle.
All will be back on the field again on Saturday, when UNT holds what it is terming its spring showcase. The Mean Green are foregoing a traditional spring game in favor of a practice and scrimmage that will be open to the public.
The workout will begin at 11 a.m. at Apogee Stadium, where the quarterback race will take center stage.
“The quarterbacks will all get reps,” Bloesch said. “The last two scrimmages they have all gotten reps with the ones [first team] and twos [second team]. The reason I’m doing that is to give everyone opportunities.
“Austin is our returning starter and has had a hell of a spring. The other guys are doing a good job of picking up the offense. I feel really good about where those two transfers are at and feel even better about where they are headed after learning the offense this spring.”
Aune has been first up with UNT’s first-team offense throughout the spring. The former Argyle standout began last season backing up North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder before moving into the starting lineup in the fifth week of the season.
Aune endured his ups and downs while leading UNT on a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season. That run helped the Mean Green recover from a 1-6 start to earn a berth in the Frisco Football Classic, where they fell to Miami (Ohio).
Aune threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns with nine interceptions on the season. The performance is one he continues to build on this spring.
“Austin is continuing to get better and is making plays,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said earlier this spring. “JD and Stone are trying to figure the ins and outs of the offense and what we are trying to do.”
Each of UNT’s quarterbacks has had their moments over the course of the spring.
Ruder had his best outing in a scrimmage late last month, when he hit wide receiver Jay Maclin for an 8-yard touchdown.
“It comes down to executing and keeping momentum as you go down the field,” Ruder said after the scrimmage. “Once you get in the red zone, you need to have the mindset of winning every time and not taking no for an answer.
“Today was a good learning experience.”
An injury kept Ruder out of last week’s scrimmage and shelfed him again early this week.
Head has shown signs of settling in over the last few days. UNT’s receivers have consistently complimented the Louisiana Tech transfer when it comes to his touch on deep passes.
Earle might be the best of UNT’s quarterbacks in terms of running the ball.
“It will be a tough competition to see who will win the starting quarterback job,” wide receiver Dorian Morris said. “They all have good arms. JD has a nice over-the-shoulder ball. Stone and Jace have the power ball. Aune has the experience.”
Bloesch is perfectly comfortable waiting until the fall to pick a starter. UNT will have several weeks of practice before its season opener against UTEP.
“I don’t feel like we need a pecking order now,” Bloesch said. “To me, it’s about installing what we need to install, letting them understand the concepts, how we are progressing and reading things.”
Bloesch said he has challenged each of his quarterbacks by putting them into difficult situations. Aune has spent time playing behind UNT’s second team offensive line.
What UNT’s coaches have seen from all four has them feeling confident heading into the 2022 season, when Bloesch will coach quarterbacks for the first time in his third season at UNT. He coached the Mean Green’s offensive line the last two years.
“The quarterbacks have been awesome,” Bloesch said. “We have as talented a room as we have had since I’ve been here. I’m excited about where we are at and am way more excited about where we are going.”