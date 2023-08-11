North Texas went through its final workout before its first scrimmage of fall practice on Friday morning.
The big question heading into that workout Saturday is when UNT will name a starting quarterback. We covered where the Mean Green stand in that regard in our scrimmage preview.
Here are a few other tidbits and notes in today’s observation deck.
-- The strength of UNT’s 2023 recruiting class was a highly regarded group of defensive backs.
What one had to wonder heading into the fall was if those players would be ready to contribute right away.
UNT coach Eric Morris left little doubt that they are and praised defensive coordinator Matt Caponi and safeties coach Clay Jennings for the job they did recruiting those players.
“We have five young defensive backs who are fighting for spots,” Morris said. “They have been the bright spot of fall camp. Coach Caponi and coach Jennings have done a phenomenal job of recruiting guys who can play right now.”
Safety Jayven Anderson and cornerback Taylor Starling are two of the highest-rated players UNT has signed in the recruiting rankings era and were expected to compete for playing time.
Safety Evan Jackson has been seeing time with UNT’s first- and second-team defenses. Cornerbacks Brian Nelson II and Kollin Lewis have also turned heads.
“They’ve all made an impression,” veteran cornerback John Davis said. “We have a lot of depth with Kollin, Brian Nelson, Taylor Starling and Tarik Luckett coming in as a veteran.”
Luckett transferred to UNT after spending time at Colorado and Arizona State.
-- UNT will take a long look at several of its backups during its scrimmage.
“You won’t see a ton of the guys who have proven themselves,” Morris said. “We need to find who will step up and make plays when the bullets are flying.”
-- The Mean Green have seen some balance as far as the competition between their offense and defense this fall.
Morris sees that as a good sign.
“It’s been up and down on both sides, which is the sign of a good team,” Morris said. “A couple of days ago, the defense dominated the whole day. I was interested to see how we responded to that. The next day, the offense came out firing on all cylinders. It’s iron sharpening iron.”
Briefly …
-- The Cowboys’ longtime scout who makes an appearance at fall practice each year was in today.
-- Tight end Christian Lee caught a deep ball down the sideline. UNT is rebuilding at the position. Lee figures to see significant time.
-- Chandler Rogers was up first at quarterback during several drills and hit Ja’Mori Maclin with a deep ball. He looked good in several team settings.
-- The deeper it gets into fall practice, the more it looks like Febechi Nwaiwu will end up at starting at tackle.
-- UNT continues to deal with injury and illness issues at linebacker. Jaylen Smith and Ethan Wesloski joined veteran Jordan Brown on the Mean Green’s first-team defense.
