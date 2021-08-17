North Texas continued to work its way through fall practice on Tuesday, when one of the Mean Green’s top recruits from just a few years ago made his debut at a new position. Dorian Morris came to UNT as a cornerback.
The Mean Green are moving the former Mesquite Poteet standout to wide receiver. Morris never emerged as a contributor in the defensive backfield and will now try to work his way up through the depth chart at wide receiver, one of the deepest spots on UNT’s roster.
Morris a smaller, shiftier player who could fit well in the slot and bolster a position group that has looked good throughout the fall.
UNT lost Jaelon Darden to the NFL but the return of Jyaire Shorter and the addition of Georgia transfer Tommy Bush gives the Mean Green a host of high-end talents. The group will make the Mean Green tough to deal with this fall.
Morris adds to UNT’s depth at that position.
Practice is only open for individual drills at the beginning, which precludes us from providing any insight on what happens in team drills.
Here are a few other tidbits from the early part of practice.
-- Former UNT wide receiver Deion Hair-Griffin was at practice today. We wrote the story last season on Hair-Griffin filling in as the Mean Green’s team chaplain. UNT coach Seth Littrell said that Hair-Griffin will be filling that role full time this season.
Littrell believes his former receive will be a great fit due his talents for sharing his faith and because of his connections with several of his former teammates.
-- JUCO transfer Kaci Moreka saw time with UNT’s second-team offense at guard in drills. UNT has moved its offensive linemen around to see what its best combination is.
-- UNT spent a lot of time working on throwing the ball to its backs in team drills. The Mean Green are using DeAndre Torrey in the slot and appear to be determined to get their backs involved in the passing game.
-- The Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns had scouts in at today’s practice.
