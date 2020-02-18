North Texas doesn’t have a whole lot of room for error heading into its game Thursday at Rice, not with the Conference USA women’s basketball tournament right around the corner.
The Mean Green (9-16) have struggled with injuries and inexperience all year and enter the week sitting at 3-10 in conference play.
Only 12 out of 14 teams in C-USA make the conference tournament. The Mean Green enter the week with a one-game lead over UTSA and Florida International, which are both 2-11 on in league play, for the final spot in the conference tournament.
“We need to win,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “You don’t ever want to put your destiny in someone else’s hands. You want to take care of your own business. That is our goal.”
Reaching that goal has been tough at a time when nothing seems to be going right for UNT. Starters Destinee McDowell and Callie Owens have both been out for weeks due to injuries and won’t be back any time soon.
UNT has been down to eight healthy players while playing some of the top teams in C-USA.
The Mean Green have lost six straight, all against teams that are all among the top eight in the conference standings. UNT was down just two points to C-USA leader Old Dominion heading into the fourth quarter of its last game before falling 71-66.
“When you lose two starters, you have to figure out where things are going to come from,” Mitchell said. “Unfortunately, we have had to try to figure that out against the top teams. That’s part of it. We will do our best with it. We have grown as a team and understand better who we are.”
The path to a spot in the C-USA tournament won’t get any easier this week. Rice (16-8) is 11-2 in conference play and has lost consecutive games to Old Dominion and Charlotte.
The Owls will be motivated to get back on track against UNT. Rice beat the Mean Green 67-52 earlier this season.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Mitchell said. “Looking back at our previous game against them and their games last week, we know we can compete better against them this time around. It will be tougher on their home court, but we are looking forward to it.”
Men’s basketball: UNT set for opening of bonus play
UNT will open C-USA bonus play on Saturday when the Mean Green host Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green (18-9) are 12-2 in conference play and enter the final four games of the season atop the conference standings, one game ahead of Western Kentucky.
The challenge for UNT will be staying there during the league’s unique scheduling format for the final four games of the season. C-USA split the league into three pods based on the conference standings after 14 games.
UNT will face the other four teams that finished in the top pod of five teams over the next two weeks.
The Mean Green know that won’t be easy. UNT beat Louisiana Tech 51-50 on Javion Hamlet’s floater at the buzzer in the teams’ first meeting.
“They have great players and a great plan,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “They don’t have deficiencies and have a good team.”
UNT will also face WKU, Charlotte and Florida International in bonus play heading into the conference tournament.
Soccer: Hedlund revamps assistant coaching staff
UNT will have a bit of a different look next season as it defends its Conference USA tournament title next fall.
Head coach John Hedlund announced on Monday that he has added two assistants and promoted another.
Hedund promoted assistant coach and former player Fleur Benatar to the role of associate head coach. He also added Brian Periman and Dylan Burnett as assistants.
Periman will replace Daniel Dobson, who left the staff after last season to spend more time with his family. Burnett will serve as a volunteer assistant.
“I’ve been very fortunate to work with outstanding coaches throughout my career,” Hedlund said in a statement. “My new staff will be thrown into the fire right away with a very challenging home and road schedule this coming season. But I love the challenge of playing several nationally ranked teams and these are great games for our fans.”
Periman was most recently an assistant coach at New Mexico State. He has served as a U.S. youth national team identification scout since September 2019.
Periman worked with goalkeepers at NMSU and also worked at Florida International and East Carolina earlier in his career.
Burnett spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Southern Miss and recruited the Dallas-Fort Worth area during his time with the Golden Eagles.
Softball: Mean Green to face national power Texas
UNT is starting to attract some attention nationally for a terrific start in its second season under coach Rodney DeLong.
The Mean Green are 8-1 on the year after sweeping four games in their home tournament over the weekend. That performance helped UNT sneak into the fringes of the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll.
UNT received one vote this week heading into a game against national power Texas at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Austin.
The Longhorns are 10-0 and are ranked No. 4.
UNT allowed just three runs last week while beating Creighton, Abilene Christian, Missouri State and Tennessee Martin.
Tennis: UNT knocks off two C-USA opponents
UNT picked up a pair of wins over C-USA opponents last week and will have the opportunity to repeat the feat this weekend.
The Mean Green edged Louisiana Tech 4-3 before sweeping UTEP 7-0. UNT will face Marshall on Friday and Florida International on Saturday in a pair of matches that will be played in Huntington, West Virginia.
UNT is 7-2 on the season heading into the weekend.
“Both UTEP and Louisiana Tech competed hard,” UNT coach Sujay Lama said. “They had nothing to lose as underdogs. They were really good matches. We had to dig in a little bit. I was happy to finish with a shutout against UTEP.”
The way the Mean Green are finding a way to win closely contested matches has been encouraging for Lama, who has also been pleased with the way his team has performed in doubles.
UNT has won the doubles point in seven of its nine matches this season and has gone on to win the match each time.
“We are competing together as a team,” Lama said.
Track and field: C-USA indoor championships coming up
UNT will compete in the C-USA indoor championship meet this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.
The meet will begin on Saturday and conclude Sunday.
UNT last competed at the J.D. Martin Invitational on Feb. 8. Jacob Franks won the pole vault with a mark of 4.85 meters, while Haley Walker finished second in the weight throw with a toss of 17.71 meters.
Athletics: Woerle named to UNT development staff
Elizabeth Woerle has joined the UNT athletics department as an assistant director for development, the school announced Tuesday.
Woerle will focus on major gifts for the Mean Green Scholarship Fund. She comes to UNT from Miami (Ohio), where she was the assistant director of development and major gift officer.
Woerle played soccer at Drake from 2006-10.