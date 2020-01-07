The North Texas women’s basketball team went from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows during the opening week of Conference USA play.
The Mean Green played one of their better games of the season and knocked off C-USA power Western Kentucky in their opening game in league play, only to turn around and fall at home to a Marshall team that had lost four straight two days later.
The lessons UNT learned from its flop against the Thundering Herd could pay off this weekend when the Mean Green head to Florida for another two-game C-USA road swing.
UNT will face Florida International at 10 a.m. Thursday before turning around to take on Florida Atlantic at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“We have a lot of young players who didn’t realize how much we have to put into our bodies and how important it is to be focused,” UNT guard Trena Mims said of the challenges of C-USA’s Thursday-Saturday setup. “It’s a really quick process that you have to pay attention to.”
UNT (7-7) will pay attention to those fine details this week in Florida.
FIU (3-10, 0-2) has struggled all season and ranks last among C-USA teams with an average of 52.8 points per game. The Panthers will be desperate to pick up a win at home.
FAU features graduate transfer guard Crystal Primm, who played at Duke and Auburn before returning to her home state for her senior season. Primm is averaging 13.7 points per game to lead the Owls (7-6, 1-1).
“It’s a matter of focus and making sure we are our best selves,” Mitchell said of the challenge UNT faces as it looks to remain consistent. “We want to make sure that no matter what we need to do to win, we bring it.
“We have guarded a lot of different ways against different teams. Nothing is new. It’s a matter of leaving Thursday’s game plan and focus on Saturday. It’s something we are going to have to learn how to do.”
Forwards Anisha George and Destinee McDowell lead UNT with an average of 12.5 points and 11.1 points per game, respectively. George hasn’t played since UNT’s win over Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 20 due to family issues and is expected to return within the next week.
UNT could also have key forward Madison Townley back from injury this week.
The Mean Green are hoping the return of those two veterans will help them find the level of consistency that eluded them in the first week of C-USA play.
“We have to play our pace, not allow anyone else to control tempo and capitalize on easy looks,” Mitchell said. “They are coming few and far between. We have talked about shot selection, pushing the pace and finishing at a higher rate.”
Men’s basketball: FIU game expected to be high-paced
UNT faced one of the highest-scoring teams in C-USA last week when the Mean Green fell at WKU.
UNT will be right back in the same position of facing a team that likes to push the pace when it hosts FIU in its C-USA home opener on Thursday.
The Panthers are averaging 82.0 points per game, just ahead of the Hilltoppers at 79.1.
“They rush people into tough shots more than anyone in our league,” UNT men’s coach Grant McCasland said. “They are trying to force tempo and get you to shoot it quick. The question is how you handle that pressure.”
UNT struggled in the second half when WKU pushed the pace and saw a 15-point second-half lead evaporate in a 93-84 loss. The Hilltoppers scored 61 points in the second half.
“From a transition defense standpoint, playing Western Kentucky recently will help us,” McCasland said. “They had a wave of people attacking us and different people bringing the basketball up. That is what this is similar to FIU does. Everyone brings the ball up.”
Tennis: More than $3,000 raised for Project Nepal
Coach Sujay Lama’s annual fundraiser for Project Nepal, a charity founded by his family that benefits orphaned and indigent children in his home country, raised more than $3,000 last week.
More than 100 people attended the event that included an all-day tennis tournament and cultural performances at the Waranch Tennis Center.
“When I left Nepal 30 years ago, one thing my mom told me was to never forget about the motherland and to always give back,” Lama said. “America is a amazing country with great people who want to help.
“To see this event grow each year and see the community get involved is special.”