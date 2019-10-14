The North Texas volleyball team has won three straight matches heading into a road trip this week.
The Mean Green will face Charlotte on Friday before taking on Marshall on Sunday.
UNT beat Southern Miss 3-0 on Sunday in its lone match of the week. The Mean Green improved to 10-7 on the season and 4-1 in Conference USA play with their win over the Golden Eagles.
UNT rolled past Southern Miss twice during its three-match winning streak.
"Southern Miss always brings their stuff and is a tough team for us," UNT coach Andrew Palileo said after the match. "As a group, we talked about how we have to get through this stretch one match at a time and take care of business."
UNT has established itself as one of the top teams in C-USA with its recent run of success. Both Rice and Western Kentucky are 5-0 in conference play, while UTSA is 5-1.
Rice is ranked No. 19 nationally and handed UNT its only loss in C-USA play so far this season. Western Kentucky is ranked No. 24
The Mean Green's game at Marshall could present the biggest challenge for the week. The Thundering Herd (12-6) are 3-2 in conference play and beat Southern Miss and Florida International in their only two home matches thus far this season.
Soccer: UNT drops match, falls out of first place
UNT finally gave up a goal in C-USA play on Sunday, one that knocked the Mean Green out of first place in the league standings.
UNT had gone just more than 390 minutes without giving up a goal in a conference game before UAB's Sarah Buse gathered in a cross and scored to end the Mean Green's scoreless run.
UNT (9-4) never found the equalizer in a 1-0 loss to the Blazers that ended its four-game winning streak.
The Mean Green will look to rebound in matches against Western Kentucky on Friday and Marshall on Sunday.
Charlotte is 5-1 and is atop the C-USA standings with 15 points. UNT, Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky are in a tie for second with 12 points.
UNT and FAU are both 4-1, while Western Kentucky is 4-2.