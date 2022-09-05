UNT notebook art

North Texas forward Summer Brown takes a shot during the Mean Green's game against Texas State on Sunday.

The North Texas soccer team is halfway through a challenging four-game stretch before it begins conference play.

The Mean Green certainly aren't where they hoped they'd be after the first two games of that series but believe the experience they gained in a loss to Oklahoma and a tie with Texas State will benefit them down the line.

