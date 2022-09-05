The North Texas soccer team is halfway through a challenging four-game stretch before it begins conference play.
The Mean Green certainly aren't where they hoped they'd be after the first two games of that series but believe the experience they gained in a loss to Oklahoma and a tie with Texas State will benefit them down the line.
UNT lost to Oklahoma in a tight 3-2 game on Thursday before coming back to tie Texas State 2-2 on Sunday.
The Mean Green were up a goal twice late against the Bobcats and failed to close out the game.
UNT will look to get back on track when the Mean Green face SMU in Dallas on Thursday before returning home to take on Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon.
"We learn from every game, take the mistakes we made and try to correct them, and also take our successes and try to carry what we did well forward," forward Madi Drenowatz said. "That’s what we’ll do as we prepare for these next two games. It will be a tough week coming up."
UNT (4-1-1) lost on its home field for just the third time in 46 matches when it fell 3-2 to the Sooners late last week. The Mean Green had a chance to recover with a win over an unbeaten Texas State team on Sunday.
UNT was up a goal twice late in the second half but gave up the equalizer each time.
"We need to be better when we have leads and closing out games," Drenowatz said. "Our offense was able to put us up a couple of times. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to hold the lead. That is something we will focus on the rest of the season."
SMU is 3-0-2 and was ranked No. 15 in last week's United Soccer Coaches national poll. Texas Tech is 1-2-3 and has played a challenging schedule early.
"This is going to be something we grow from," forward Summer Brown said. "This stretch will help us be better when we get to conference."
Summer Brown scores first goal
Brown scored the first goal of her career in UNT's tie with Texas State.
The freshman scored in the 80th minute on a play that saw Olivia Klein and Madi Starrett pick up assists.
"I was at the top of the box," Brown said. "It was too crowded for it to make sense for me to go in, so I stayed at the top and waited for the ball to pop out. It did. I tried to hit it away from all the defenders and went for the corner.
"It was nice. I needed to get my first goal."
Volleyball
UNT to host Texas Southern
UNT will host Texas Southern on Tuesday, when the Mean Green will look to extend a two-match winning streak.
The Mean Green swept UTA and Texas A&M-Commerce last week to move to 3-4 on the season. The match will be UNT's final tune-up before heading to Oregon for the Asics Invitational.
UNT will face Oregon State, Portland and Portland State in the event.
UNT enters the event on a roll after sweeping a doubleheader by 3-0 scores for the first time since the fall of 2019.
Taylor Litteken, a graduate transfer from Southern Indiana, made her UNT debut over the weekend and finished with six kills.
