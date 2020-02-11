North Texas coach Seth Littrell talked about taking a hard look at his program following a tough season last fall.
The next step in the process will come on March 16 when the Mean Green open spring practice.
UNT will hold its spring game on April 4 before wrapping up spring drills on April 10.
The Mean Green head into the spring with plenty of questions to answer after a tough 4-8 season. UNT was the favorite in Conference USA’s West Division heading into the 2019 campaign but failed to live up to expectations.
The Mean Green had played in a bowl game each of the previous three seasons.
“We didn’t have the success in terms of wins and losses that I believe we should have this season,” Littrell said heading into the Mean Green’s season finale against UAB. “I don’t think it’s due to a lack of effort or talent. Ultimately, you have to do the little things right in preparation to have success. We have to find a way to fix that in the future.”
UNT will feature a largely revamped coaching staff with five new assistants when it opens spring practice. The Mean Green are hoping those changes will help them get back on track.
Clint Bowen has taken over as UNT’s defensive coordinator, a position he held in 2011 before leaving to join the staff at Kansas. Mike Bloesch has joined the staff as UNT’s co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
Mike Ekeler (special teams) and Tate Wallis (quarterbacks) have also joined UNT’s staff. Eric Mathies is expected to be officially announced as UNT’s defensive line coach in the next few days.
UNT’s revamped staff will have several challenges to face during spring drills, including finding a way to replace record-setting quarterback Mason Fine.
Fine threw for 3,088 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior and a program-record 12,505 yards in his career.
Austin Aune and Jason Bean are expected to compete to replace Fine. Both saw time as backups last season.
UNT also lost offensive lineman Elex Woodworth and defensive end LaDarius Hamilton to graduation. Fine and Woodworth were second-team All-C-USA selections, while Hamilton was an honorable mention pick.
Women’s basketball: UNT aiming to snap skid on road
UNT will face one of its toughest stretches of the season as it tries to snap a four-game losing streak this week.
The Mean Green will travel to Charlotte on Thursday before facing Old Dominion on Saturday. A game at Rice will follow next week.
Rice sits atop the Conference USA standings at 11-0 with Old Dominion one game behind at 10-1. Charlotte is also over .500 in conference play at 6-5.
Three of UNT’s losses in its current slide came against Rice, Middle Tennessee and UAB. MTSU and UAB are both 8-4.
“This whole stretch has been tough,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We are playing five or six games against the top teams in the league. You can’t control the timing of that. You can only control what we do. We have been in every game. We will take that experience and knowledge to try to win the next one.”
UNT blew double-digit leads in losses to both MTSU and UAB while struggling offensively down the stretch.
The Mean Green scored just eight points over the final 15:13 of its 51-50 loss to UAB.
“We have talked a lot about our offensive execution and how people are making adjustments,” Mitchell said. “Middle Tennessee and UAB both changed their defense. We lost our aggressiveness and didn’t do what we needed to in order to get the shots we wanted.”
Both teams sagged into the paint and took away senior post Anisha George. She scored 22 points against UAB and hit a jumper in the paint with 5:13 left in the third quarter to put UNT up 42-27.
George didn’t score the rest of the way.
“People are making the adjustment to take Anisha away,” Mitchell said. “We still have to get it to her when they make a mistake.”
UNT will look to reach that goal on Thursday when it takes on Charlotte. George is averaging 13.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Charlotte guard Jade Phillips is averaging 15.3 points and 9.7 rebounds to lead the 49ers.
Men’s basketball: Path about to get tougher for UNT
UNT is right where it wants to be heading into the final few weeks of C-USA play. The Mean Green (16-9, 10-2) are at the top of the league standings with six games left.
Those six games will be challenging for UNT.
The Mean Green will host Charlotte and Old Dominion this week before C-USA bonus begins.
The 49ers are 8-4 in conference play, while ODU is 6-6.
UNT is already locked in to finish among the top five teams in C-USA, which will earn them a spot in the top pod of five teams for bonus play.
Add it all up and UNT is looking at playing six straight games against teams that are all at least .500 in league play to close out the regular season.
“It feels like we are back to the beginning of the season where every game is difficult,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “The margin of error has shrunk significantly.”
UNT played a brutal schedule to open the season. The Mean Green’s first 11 opponents posted a combined winning percentage of .667, giving UNT the toughest schedule among C-USA teams.
The Mean Green are hoping the experience they gained during a 4-7 start will pay off as they look to hang on to their spot atop the conference standings over the next few weeks.
“Any game that we can win to get some sort of cushion is huge,” UNT guard DJ Draper said. “These games won’t be easy. They are two really good teams in the conference. ODU is always physical and Charlotte is a really good defensive team that plays hard.”
Softball: Mean Green to open home slate this weekend
UNT will open its home schedule this week with its lone home tournament of the season.
The Mean Green will host Creighton at 7 p.m. Friday in the opener of the three-day event that will include Saturday games against Abilene Christian, at 3 p.m., and Missouri State, at 8 p.m.
UNT’s final game in the tournament will be a 12:30 p.m. game against Tennessee Martin on Sunday.
The Mean Green head into their home opener at 4-1 after a promising showing at a tournament at McNeese State. UNT knocked off Louisiana 2-1 in the event.
The Ragin’ Cajuns came into the event ranked among the top 10 teams in the country.
Trautwein named C-USA co-pitcher of the week
Hope Trautwein was named C-USA’s co-pitcher of the week on Monday for her performance during UNT’s season-opening tournament.
The junior posted a 2-1 record while giving up one earned run in 11 1/3 innings.
Tennis: UNT to play first C-USA opponent on Friday
UNT will face its first C-USA opponent of the season on Friday, when the Mean Green host Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green won their first five matches of the season before being swept by both Arizona and Kansas State over the weekend in Arizona.
The Mean Green fell to Arizona 4-0 before struggling in a 7-0 loss to Kansas State.
“It’s that time of the year,” UNT coach Sujay Lama said. “We have to try to jump on it and get on a roll with the conference schedule. We ran into two good teams that are in the top 50. We had some positive results. The kids were disappointed, which was good. We didn’t show what we are capable of.”
Maria Ponomareva was the lone member of UNT’s team to take her singles match to a third set in the Mean Green’s loss to Kansas State.
Ponomareva transferred to UNT from Kansas State. She fell 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6) to Anna Turco.
“It was different for her,” Lama said. “I put her at No. 2 and share barely lost. That wouldn’t have been easy for any athlete to play against their former team.”
Track and field: UNT has off week before C-USA meet
UNT will have a week off to prepare for the Conference USA Indoor Championships following the J.D. Martin Invitational at Oklahoma over the weekend.
Jacob Franks won the pole vault with a mark of 4.85 meters, while Haley Walker was second in the weight throw with a toss of 17.71 meters.
The C-USA meet will take place Feb. 22-23 in Birmingham, Alabama.