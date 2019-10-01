The North Texas volleyball team needed a little while to get going last season during Conference USA play before winning nine of its last 10 matches.
UNT is hoping to get off to a quicker start this season and took an important step on the opening weekend of league play, one that gives the Mean Green hope they are finding their form a little earlier.
UNT swept UAB 3-0 and then fell in a match against Rice that was closer than the 3-0 final indicated. The first two games went to extra points before Rice pulled away for a 28-26, 27-25, 25-11 win.
The Mean Green will look to build on that performance this week in matches at Southern Miss on Friday and Louisiana Tech on Sunday.
“This is an opportunity to us to get on a roll,” UNT coach Andrew Palileo said. “It depends on if we continue to do what we have been trained to do. We didn’t win the big points against Rice. If we had, things might have turned out differently.”
Rice (13-1) is ranked No. 21 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll and is off to a 2-0 start in C-USA play. UNT (7-7) is 1-1 and will have a chance to establish itself as a contender in the league this week.
Southern Miss has lost all 14 of its matches this season and is 0-2 in league play. Louisiana Tech (10-4) beat UAB 3-1 in its conference opener.
“We have an opportunity to get better in practice before we go out on the road,” Palileo said. “We are going the right direction. Now we need to work on our volleyball IQ and take care of things with a little better detail.”
That was exactly what UNT did late last season on its way to earning a second straight berth in the National Volleyball Invitational. The Mean Green started 2-2 in conference play before rallying to finish 11-3.
“We started at a lower point last year as far as our culture and play and figured it out halfway through conference,” UNT defensive specialist Olivia Petnicki said. “We started at a better point this year and are competing well against Top 25 teams.”
Women’s basketball: Team loses freshman center
Ashley Bowen, a member of UNT’s highly regarded recruiting class, is no longer with the team and is looking to transfer, coach Jalie Mitchell confirmed on Monday.
Bowen, a 6-3 center, averaged a double-double with 12.8 points and 10.9 rebounds as a senior at Cibolo Steele.
UNT is playing at a faster pace this season. Bowen struggled to fit into the Mean Green’s system, Mitchell said.
Bowen was one of six players who signed with UNT as part of its 2019 recruiting class that was rated No. 1 in C-USA by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report.
Soccer: UNT to head out on road in C-USA play
UNT will play its first game on the road in Conference USA play on Sunday, when the Mean Green take on UTSA in San Antonio.
UNT rolled through a three-game homestand to open league play, beating Old Dominion, Southern Miss and Middle Tennessee without giving up a goal.
The Mean Green improved to 8-3 overall and are alone atop the C-USA standings at 3-0 in league play.
Florida Atlantic, UTEP and Western Kentucky are the only other teams in the league without a loss or a tie and are all 2-0.
UTSA (4-4-1) is 0-2 in conference play.
Soccer: James, Brann earn C-USA honors
UNT defender Dominique James and goalkeeper Kelsey Brann both received player of the week honors from C-USA on Monday for their performances that helped UNT shut out Southern Miss and Middle Tennessee.
James was named the league’s defensive player of the week, while Brann was named goalkeeper of the week.
James played every minute of both games and held Middle Tennessee forward Peyton DePriest without a shot. DePriest ranks second among players in C-USA with an average of .88 per game.
Brann didn’t give up a goal in UNT’s last two games and made two key saves in the Mean Green’s win over Southern Miss.