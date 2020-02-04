The level of intrigue heading into national signing day isn’t what it once was now that the NCAA has added an early signing period in football.
That doesn’t mean that there isn’t a bit of drama for North Texas heading into Wednesday, when programs across the country will solidify their classes.
UNT has 20 players on board heading into signing day, including 19 who signed with the Mean Green in the early period back in December.
UNT added a commitment from Long Beach City College offensive tackle Teeshaun Turpin on Monday.
The Mean Green currently have the No. 2 recruiting class among C-USA programs, according to 247Sports. Only Louisiana Tech’s class of 24 ranks higher.
The race for the top class in C-USA is far from over, though.
Several teams are within striking distance of the top spot in the league, including UNT. The Mean Green are still involved with several highly regarded prospects, including Jonathan Pickett.
The defensive end from Las Vegas has visited with UNT’s coaching staff and said late last week that the visit went well. Pickett confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that he has made his decision and will announce his destination on signing day.
UNT is also still recruiting Dallas Carter defensive tackle Branard Wright.
Pickett and Wright are both highly regarded players who are ranked as three-star prospects by 247Sports.
UNT would need to add both to move past Louisiana Tech, and that’s assuming the Bulldogs don’t pick up additional players on signing day.
Florida International, Florida Atlantic and Southern Miss also have highly regarded classes and could move into contention to claim C-USA’s top class on national signing day.
FAU has added five key transfers to its class who are not counted in 247Sports rankings, including two graduate transfer wide receivers who will be eligible next season: T.J. Chase (Clemson) and Aaron Young (Duke).
UNT coach Seth Littrell held his signing day press conference after his staff solidified its early class. A UNT spokesman said the plans for Wednesday include sending out a release once the entire class is solidified with any late additions.
UNT faced some serious challenges in putting together its class after a disappointing 4-8 season in 2019 that snapped a run of three straight years with a bowl appearance.
Littrell was happy about the way UNT tackled those challenges after the early signing period.
“It comes down to selling what an unbelievable place this is,” Littrell said. “You are going to be around great coaches, great mentors and a coach who cares about you and makes sure you meet your goals and aspirations in life.
“I feel really good about where we are at.”
The question now for UNT is how it will finish and how the rest of C-USA’s teams will close on national signing day.
Men’s basketball: UNT hoping to learn from loss to Rice
UNT saw its eight-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in a loss to Rice.
The experience is one the Mean Green have vowed to learn from heading into their game on Thursday at Middle Tennessee.
UNT got caught up in a high-tempo contest and fell 84-75. That loss dropped the Mean Green (14-9, 8-2) from sole possession of first place in the C-USA standings into a tie for first with Louisiana Tech (17-5, 8-2).
“It’s never one thing, but you can piece a few things together,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said of what went wrong against Rice. “We were shooting the basketball well and got lured into shooting instead of playing inside-out. Thomas [Bell] wasn’t full-speed. We struggled to defend with him not being 100%. We have been able to close out games by getting stops, but they made some tough shots.”
UNT is hoping to have Bell, its versatile 6-6 junior forward, back closer to full strength as he recovers from a left ankle injury.
The Mean Green know they’ll have to be at their best to knock off MTSU. The Blue Raiders (6-17, 2-8) have struggled most of the season but have won two of their last three games.
“They are a physical team and are good inside and with rebounding,” UNT forward Zachary Simmons said. “Keeping them off the glass will be big for us. They are a tough team. They always have been. It will be important for us to go in there focused and ready to execute our stuff.”
Women’s basketball: UNT looks for win vs. MTSU
UNT will look to break through for its first win over Middle Tennessee since the 2005-06 season on Thursday when the Mean Green will host the Lady Raiders in a 7 p.m. game at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green have lost 16 straight games to MTSU, a traditional power in women’s college basketball. UNT and MTSU were both members of the Sun Belt Conference before joining C-USA.
“It would mean a lot for us to beat them,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We have been close, but we don’t just want to be close.”
MTSU (15-7, 7-3 C-USA) has won three straight behind Aislynn Hayes. The freshman guard was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week for the third time after averaging 24.5 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in wins against UTEP and UTSA last week.
UNT has lost its last two games to fall to 9-12 on the season and 3-6 in C-USA play. The Mean Green are down to eight healthy players due to injuries. Junior guard Callie Owens has missed UNT’s last three games and isn’t expected back this week.
“We have to execute better offensively and get stops,” Mitchell said.
Former Sanger standout returning with UAB
Reagan Miller, a former Sanger standout, will return to the Denton area on Saturday, when the Mean Green host UAB.
Miller is in her fourth season as an assistant coach with the Blazers and works primarily with UAB’s guards. She was a three-year letter-winner at Liberty and ranks 34th on the program’s all-time scoring list.
Miller spent the 2015-16 season as a graduate assistant at TWU.
Tennis: Mean Green off to an impressive start
UNT improved to 5-0 on Tuesday with a 4-3 win over Sam Houston State in the opener of a three-match road trip.
The Mean Green will continue the trip with two matches in Arizona. UNT will face Arizona on Friday and Kansas State on Saturday.
UNT is ranked No. 86 nationally.
Track and field: UNT has final tuneup before C-USA meet
UNT will compete in the J.D. Martin Invitational on Saturday, its final meet before the C-USA indoor championship on Feb. 22-23 in Birmingham, Alabama.
UNT heads into the weekend off a solid showing at the Houston G5 & Super 22 Invitational last week.
UNT’s 4x400 meter relay team of Aneesa Scott, Lyric Choice, Kayla McDonald and Lauryn McCollum finished third in a time of 3:49.55.