Grant McCasland and the North Texas men’s basketball team will take the next step in what they hope will be their journey to the Conference USA regular season title this week in style.
UNT will travel to Miami on Thursday to face Florida International as part of a tough weekend that will have the Mean Green make a quick turnaround before hosting Western Kentucky on Sunday afternoon.
The UNT athletic department has elected to help McCasland and his team tackle that challenge by chartering a round-trip flight from Denton to Miami.
This week’s trip marks the first time UNT has chartered a flight for its men’s basketball team during McCasland’s three seasons with the Mean Green.
“I’m thankful to our administration,” McCasland said. “This gives us an opportunity to be in class on Friday. We would have gotten back on Friday if we had flown commercial.”
UNT athletic director Wren Baker said the school doesn’t normally charter flights for sports other than football due to the numerous options at its disposal in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
UNT changed course due to the fact the Mean Green will play three games in seven days late in the season.
“We wanted to give our team every opportunity to be successful,” Baker said. “After evaluating options, we made the decision to charter this trip so that our student-athletes can maximize time in the classroom as well as their rest and preparation time for both games this week.
“We’re looking forward to some of the biggest games for our men’s basketball team in a long time.”
UNT is in the thick of the race for the C-USA title heading into the final three games of the regular season. The Mean Green (18-8, 12-3) entered last weekend’s games atop the C-USA standings and had a one-game cushion on Western Kentucky.
Louisiana Tech snapped UNT’s four-game winning streak with a dramatic 73-71 win keyed by a clutch shot late from DaQuan Bracey.
Charlotte beat Western Kentucky in another close game.
When all was said and done, UNT had a one-game lead on both Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky heading into this week’s games.
McCasland believes UNT’s travel plans could help the Mean Green hang on to that lead and credited Baker and the rest of the school’s administration for giving the Mean Green a lift.
“The trajectory of our athletic program shows that we want to win championships,” McCasland said. “It wasn’t something that I asked for. Everyone felt like this would give us the best chance to win.”
UNT’s players said they appreciate the added advantage chartering will provide.
“It’s big,” UNT forward Deng Geu said. “Wren Baker is always coming and talking to us. We know that he supports us.”
Women’s basketball: UNT aiming to build momentum
Jalie Mitchell has said for weeks that she could sense her team beginning to turn in the right direction.
The Mean Green picked up some evidence to back up that claim with a 94-55 win over UTSA over the weekend. UNT will look to build on the momentum that win provided on Saturday in a game at Marshall.
UNT (10-17, 4-11 C-USA) will take on the Thundering Herd at noon.
“I feel good about where we are now,” Mitchell said. “For us to show up and play like we did against UTSA was exciting. Everything came together at the right time. We had worked so hard and come up short. I was happy for our team. I’m excited to see what we can do in these last few games.”
UNT bolstered its hopes of advancing to the C-USA tournament substantially with its win over UTSA. The Mean Green now have a two-game lead for the final spot in the conference tournament over UTSA and Florida International, which are both 2-13.
UNT is also just one game behind Louisiana Tech (5-10).
The Mean Green will look to win back-to-back games for the first time since late January when they take on Marshall. UNT lost to the Thundering Herd 68-59 on Jan. 4 when they played without Anisha George and Madison Townley.
George is leads UNT with an average of 14.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
The Mean Green won’t have freshman forward Destinee McDowell or junior guard Callie Owens due to injury. Both played against Marshall earlier in the year.
“It seems like so long ago that we played them,” Mitchell said. “We were a different team back then. We are looking forward to seeing them again.”
That is especially true after the way the Mean Green have played the last few weeks. UNT lost to Old Dominion and Rice in games that went down to the wire in its two games leading up to its win over UTSA.
“We earned that win,” Mitchell said. “Now we have to take it on the road.”
Tennis: Sujay Lama named Texas coach of the year
UNT coach Sujay Lama was named the United States Professional Tennis Association Texas Coach of the Year this week.
Lama has received the award three times. He is UNT’s all-time winningest coach and has led the Mean Green to three conference titles.
“It means a lot when your peers surprise you with that honor,” Lama said. “It’s a reflection on the program we have on a year-in, year-out basis. Our athletes work hard, and I have great coaches and support staff around me. It’s a credit to the entire program.”
Mean Green drop pair of heartbreakers
UNT lost to C-USA opponents Marshall and Florida International by 4-3 scores over the weekend.
The experience is one Lama believes the Mean Green will grow from. UNT’s match against Marshall lasted deep into Friday night. The Mean Green then played FIU on Saturday morning.
“We played unbelievable tennis and showed resiliency,” Lama said. “It was a great experience. We will grow form it.”
Softball: Trautwein named C-USA co-pitcher of week
Hope Trautwein was named the Conference USA Co-Pitcher of the Week on Monday after reaching a host of milestones last week while leading UNT to four straight wins in the Islander Invitational.
The junior posted one of the more memorable performances of her career while striking out 21 over eight innings in a 3-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the tournament host.
Trautwein’s 21 strikeouts were a program record. She became the third player in UNT history to amass 400 career strikeouts in the win.
The Mean Green are 12-2 on the season heading into a home game against UTA on Tuesday night.
UNT has won four straight since a tough 3-2 loss at national power Texas last week. The Mean Green had a 2-0 lead before Texas rallied, sent the game to extra innings and then scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
Mean Green move up in NCAA softball poll
UNT received 34 points in this week’s USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association top 25 poll.
The Mean Green received the third-most votes among teams that did not crack the top 25. Central Florida, Fresno State and Mississippi State were the three teams not in the top 25 who finished with more votes than UNT.
Track and field: UNT closes out indoor season
UNT finished seventh in the women’s team standings and eighth in the men’s standings at the C-USA indoor track and field championships over the weekend.
The UNT women scored 51.5 points, while the men tallied 35.5 points. Rice won the women’s team title, while Charlotte won the men’s championship.
Bailey Ashmore finished second in the pole vault and improved her school record with a mark of 4.06 meters. Jaleisa Shaffer also improved on her school record mark in the shot put with a toss of 15.50 meters and finished third.
Aneesa Scott finished second in the 400-meter dash in 54.38 seconds and third in the 200-meter dash in 24.13.
Swimming: C-USA championships to begin
The C-USA swimming and diving championships begin Wednesday at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center in Atlanta.
UNT is among six teams that will compete in the meet, including five-time defending champion Florida International.