North Texas midfielder Avery Barron moves up the field with the ball during the Mean Green's loss to Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

A remarkable streak in North Texas athletics history came to an end Sunday when the UNT women's soccer team fell at home to Florida Atlantic.

The loss ended the Mean Green's NCAA record 65-match unbeaten streak in conference home matches. UNT hadn't lost a home conference game since 2008.

