North Texas has just one game left in the regular season, and it’s going to be a big one when it comes to the Mean Green’s chances to repeating as Conference USA soccer champions.
UNT will face Rice at 7 p.m. Friday in Houston and will find out shortly after where it stands in terms of the conference title race and the upcoming C-USA tournament.
Florida Atlantic (7-1-1) is atop the conference standings with 21 points, just ahead of UNT and Charlotte. Both the Mean Green and the 49ers are 7-2 and have 21 points. Rice is 6-1-2 and has 20 points.
UNT (12-5) needs to beat the Owls and hope a Florida International team that is 0-9 in C-USA play can knock off FAU.
FAU handed the Mean Green just their second loss in conference play last week before UNT bounced back to hammer FIU 7-0.
Freshman Allie Byrd scored four goals in UNT’s win over the Panthers and was named the C-USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
“It feels really good, especially coming off of a hard loss to FAU,” Byrd said in a release on Sunday’s match. “[Sunday] was a really good confidence boost for me and the team going into a big game against Rice next week and our conference tournament.”
UNT will host the conference tournament beginning on Nov. 6 at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
The Mean Green won the conference tournament last season before going on to fall to Texas A&M 1-0 in the NCAA tournament.
Volleyball: Palileo on verge of making history at UNT
UNT volleyball coach Andrew Palileo is on the verge of making history heading into the Mean Green’s match at Florida International on Friday.
Palileo is 133-86 in seven seasons at UNT and in a tie with former coach Cassie Headrick for the most wins in program history. Headrick won 133 matches with the Mean Green from 2000-09.
Palileo will have a chance to move into sole possession of UNT’s record for career wins on with a win over FIU before the Mean Green take on Florida Atlantic on Sunday in a key match in the race for third in the C-USA standings.
The Mean Green (13-8) have won six of their last seven matches to move to 7-2 in conference play and into third behind Western Kentucky and Rice. The Hilltoppers (23-1, 9-0) and Owls (19-1, 8-0) have made the race for the C-USA title a two-team competition.
Rice is ranked No. 18 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, while Western Kentucky is ranked No. 23.
UNT fell two games off the pace when it lost a five-set match to Middle Tennessee before rebounding to sweep Louisiana Tech last week.
That win moved UNT just in front of FAU (12-7, 6-2) in the C-USA standings. UTSA is 6-3 and is also in the hunt for a third-place finish in the conference.
UNT has played in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship in each of the last two seasons under Palileo and picked up its first postseason win beyond a conference tournament in 2017.
UNT beat Oral Roberts in the NIVC that fall and won two matches in the event last season.