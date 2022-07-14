North Texas has nominated golfer Audrey Tan for NCAA Woman of the Year.
The nominees for the honor were unveiled on Thursday.
Tan has led UNT to back-to-back Conference USA team titles and was the league's individual champion in 2021. No other golfer in program history has won an individual conference title.
Tan is a three-time All-C-USA selection and will enter her fifth year at UNT as the program's career leader in stroke average at 73.70.
Tan ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 nationally in Golfstat's average putts per round rankings at 29.57.
Tan graduated in May with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and a 3.94 cumulative GPA. She has been on the C-USA honor roll and the president's list all four years of her career.
Tan has also earned Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar status in each year she has been eligible.
Tan is involved in charity work. She has worked with Serve Denton and the Salvation Army, among others, as well as serving in Malaysia, her home country.
The NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes students for excelling in academics, athletics, service and leadership.
"It is very exciting to see Audrey nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year award," UNT coach Michael Akers said in a statement. "She has all the qualities that the NCAA is looking for in a student-athlete. I have watched her grow so much over the past four years. She was only 16 years old when she arrived on campus as a freshman. She has grown into a leader.
"Not only has she been incredible on the golf course, but her grades are outstanding as well. I have witnessed her taking the time to talk to young girls and even sign autographs. I am thrilled that Audrey is continuing her education at UNT and will represent our program for an additional year."
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.