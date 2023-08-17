UNT top newcomers art

North Texas wide receiver Trey Cleveland carries the ball during practice as safety Logan Wilson (1) and linebacker Chavez Brown close in. Cleveland and Brown are among a host of newcomers who appear poised to make an immediate impact this fall.

 UNT sports information

Decision time has arrived for North Texas and coach Eric Morris heading into his debut season.

Eric Morris new mug

Eric Morris

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0