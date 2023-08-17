Decision time has arrived for North Texas and coach Eric Morris heading into his debut season.
The Mean Green are nearing the end of fall training camp and are quickly shifting attention to their season opener against Cal on Sept. 2.
That change has UNT looking more and more at how its depth chart will line up and which of its recruits from the 2023 signing class will play right away.
“There are a bunch of position battles that are starting to shape up, which is a positive on both sides of the ball,” Morris said this week. “There are a couple that are still open that we need to make decisions on this week, which is really the last week of camp.”
Several of those battles include players from UNT’s 2023 recruiting class.
The Mean Green won several battles to land players who helped form a class that exceeded expectations. UNT didn’t have a whole lot of time to work with after Morris was hired in mid-December to put its class together.
Several of those newcomers are in position to help the Mean Green this year. As UNT inches closer to finalizing its depth chart, here’s a look at a few who could make an impact this fall.
1. Chandler Rogers, quarterback
Rogers is the boom or bust player when it comes to this list.
UNT has yet to name a starting quarterback and is still deciding among Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle, who has come on in fall practice.
If Rogers wins the job, he’ll be by far UNT’s most important offseason addition. He started 18 games at Louisiana-Monroe before hitting the transfer market.
Rogers threw for 3,704 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for another 710 yards with the Warhawks. He played well in UNT’s spring game and appeared to be in position to start.
The race for the job has heated up since, but there is a good chance Rogers could end up playing a key role for UNT this fall.
2. Noah Rauschenberg, kicker
There isn’t a safer bet among UNT’s newcomers to make a significant impact than Rauschenberg.
The Oklahoma native served as Baylor’s kickoff specialist for four seasons before entering the transfer portal. He’ll kick field goals and extra points for UNT.
The Mean Green have enjoyed a remarkable run of top kickers over the years, including Ethan Mooney, who graduated after last season.
Rauschenberg has won the job and has a cannon for a leg.
3. Phil Hill, safety
UNT has made the move to a 3-3-5 defense and will put three safeties on the field this fall.
Hill is in position to be one of them after transferring in from UNLV.
The junior came out of spring practice as a starter and has continued to play well this fall. Morris and UNT’s defensive coaches have said throughout the offseason that tackling in space will be critical if the Mean Green are going to make their new scheme work.
Morris mentioned that Hill is particularly adept at the task. He seems like a good bet to start due to his combination of experience and a skill set that fits UNT’s defense.
4. Trey Cleveland, wide receiver
UNT is deep at wide receiver and will need a host of players to step forward to help make the four-wide system the Mean Green will run effective.
Cleveland is well positioned to benefit after transferring in from Texas Tech. UNT has plenty of slot receivers but not many who fit the profile to play on the outside.
Cleveland is one of the few and could help soften the blow UNT suffered when Jyaire Shorter, its best downfield threat last season, transferred to Auburn.
5. The freshman five at defensive back
The Mean Green loaded up on defensive backs in their last recruiting class.
Safety Jayven Anderson and cornerback Taylor Starling were two of the highest-rated players in the class and have impressed this fall.
The surprise is that there are three other freshman defensive backs who are also in the mix to play right away.
Safety Evan Jackson has been one of the surprises of fall camp and is seeing time with UNT’s first- and second-team defenses. Cornerbacks Brian Nelson and Kollin Lewis are also playing well.
It would be a surprise at this point if Jackson and Anderson don’t see playing time this fall.
6. Ethan Miner, offensive lineman
Miner started 24 games at Arkansas State before transferring to UNT. The junior started 12 games at center in 2022 and is pushing Daizion Carroll for the starting center job late in fall practice.
Miner might not end up starting, but it looks like he’ll play.
7. Matthew Moore, linebacker
There might not be a bigger area of concern for UNT late in fall practice than linebacker.
The Mean Green lost KD Davis to graduation and Larry Nixon III to the transfer portal before he landed at Auburn. Kevin Wood hasn’t practiced all fall due to injury and might not make it back in time for the start of the season.
Moore has shown that he might be able to help right away as a freshman.
8. The transfer additions on defense
UNT hit the transfer market late to add a handful of players who could address voids in its lineup.
Junior college linebackers CJ Garnett and Chavez Brown are trying to get up to speed in fall practice. UNT’s issues at linebacker make getting both ready quickly vital.
Vic Alobwede, who transferred in from UMass, and JUCO product Rodney Green Jr. could also play key roles on UNT’s defensive line.
