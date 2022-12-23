Eric Morris contract
North Texas is working on finalizing a five-year contract with new football coach Eric Morris, according to a term sheet obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

New North Texas football coach Eric Morris will earn $1.2 million annually in base salary and guaranteed incentives with escalating retention bonuses in a five-year deal, according to a term sheet obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle on Friday.

UNT hired the former Washington State offensive coordinator to take over its program earlier this month and introduced him at a press conference Wednesday.

Eric Morris mug

Eric Morris

