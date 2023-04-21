Hodge contract
 Maria Craine/For the DRC

North Texas is finalizing a five-year contract with new men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge worth in excess of $700,000 annually.

Ross Hodge mug

Ross Hodge

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

