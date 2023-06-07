Luke Calcatera shot
North Texas named former North Alabama and Arkansas Tech coach Luke Calcatera its new men's golf coach on Wednesday morning.

 UNT sports information

North Texas has hired Luke Calcatera as its new men’s golf coach, a move that continued the program’s history of selecting coaches who have thrived on the lower levels of college athletics.

