Mosley twitter

Former North Texas athletic director Wren Baker, left, stands with Jared Mosley, the school's associate vice president for athletics. Mosley is set to take over for Baker, who recently left the school to take over as West Virginia's athletic director.

 Twitter

The University of North Texas has turned to a familiar face to guide its athletics department following the departure of Wren Baker.

Interim athletic director Jared Mosley, a longtime college administrator who served as Baker’s top deputy the last six years, will move up and guide the department.

Jared Mosley mug

Jared Mosley

BRETT VITO

