North Texas won’t waste any time getting back on the floor following Thanksgiving in men’s and women’s basketball.
Both teams will be in action on Friday.
Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 11:00 am
The Mean Green men will play their opening game in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in the Bahamas when they take on San Jose State at 4:30 p.m. The UNT women will play a short time later in the opener of the UNT Fall Feast, their home tournament.
The Mean Green will face Louisiana at 7:30 p.m.
The tournaments will offer both teams a chance to gain valuable experience early in their seasons as conference play closes in.
The UNT men played a tuneup game the night before they jumped on a plane for their holiday trip and rolled past Paul Quinn College 76-46.
Junior forward Abou Ousmane scored 17 points to lead three players who scored in double figures for UNT.
UNT (3-1) knows it will be in for a much bigger challenge in the Bahamas, which is the point of playing in the event. San Jose State is 4-1 on the season. How the Mean Green fare in that game will determine who they play on Saturday.
“We have three games in three days,” UNT men’s coach Grant McCasland said. “It will help prepare our guys for what the conference tournament feels like. That’s why we wanted to play in this tournament – for strength of schedule and for the experience of competing in a tournament.”
The UNT women are also expected to benefit from playing in a tournament setting with two games in three days. The Mean Green’s schedule is set for their home tournament. They will play Montana State on Sunday afternoon.
UNT (1-2) is coming off consecutive losses. The Mean Green were blown out by a Stephen F. Austin team coming off an NCAA tournament appearance 80-49 last week.
UNT looked like it would bounce back when it took a 17-point lead at halftime at Wichita State but couldn’t hang on in a 57-53 loss.
Quincy Noble enjoyed a monster game with 30 points and Jaaucklyn Moore added 11 against the Shockers. UNT didn’t get a while lot of production from the remainder of its players who combined for 12 points.
UNT is aiming to get back on track Friday when both the Mean Green men and women will look to capitalize on an opportunity to play in holiday tournaments.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
