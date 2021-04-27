TEXARKANA, Ark. – The North Texas men’s golf team shot a 2-under-par 286 on Tuesday to move to 2-under-par and sits in fourth place entering the final round of stroke play Wednesday at the Conference USA Championship at Texarkana Country Club.
The Mean Green got a 4-under 68 from freshman Vicente Marzilio on Tuesday, as he moved into sole possession of second place – one shot behind Old Dominion’s Gustav Fransson. He was joined under par by junior Lenny Bergsson, who shot a 2-under 70 to move to 1-under for the tournament and is tied for 15th place. Senior Viktor Forslund’s 1-over 73 and freshman Nikhil Gopal’s 3-over 75 rounded out the Mean Green’s scorers for the day, as the team is now at 2-under and one shot back of No. 33 Charlotte and No. 44 UTSA for second place and three back of leader Middle Tennessee State, who shot a blistering 13-under-par 275 to move up nine spots on the leaderboard to first place. Marzilio is tied for first in the field in Par-5 scoring and tied for second in birdies after his five on Monday and five on Tuesday.
“Hats off to Middle today,” UNT head coach Brad Stracke said. “They had a great round with some difficult hole locations. It’s going to be a dogfight tomorrow. We’re looking forward to competing and getting after it.”
The top four teams after the completion of Wednesday’s final round will move on to the match play portion of the tournament, which was originally scheduled for Thursday but will now begin after Wednesday’s final round due to pending inclement weather in Texarkana on Thursday with the final match still set for Thursday. The winner of the four-team match play tournament will win the conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Regional. The individual champion will also get an automatic bid to the NCAA Regional if he is not from an advancing team.