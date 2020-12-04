STARKVILLE, Mississippi — The North Texas men’s basketball lost 69-63 at Mississippi State on Friday night.
The Mean Green (1-2) outscored the Bulldogs (2-2) in the second half and were within six points for most of the last five minutes of the game but couldn’t make the run to go ahead. The Bulldogs outscored the Mean Green 44-22 in the paint.
UNT was led by freshman Rubin Jones, who finished with a season-high 14 points and made a season-high four 3-pointers on five attempts. He had 11 points in the second half and made a couple clutch late 3-pointers to keep the momentum on UNT’s side.
“Offensive rebounds and putbacks in key moments really hurt us,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “They got the ball in the paint late in the game and it was the difference.”
UNT and MSU are both known for their slow pace of play, and in the first half it showed. Combined with a low shooting percentage, the Mean Green’s pace led to just 20 first half-points. Mississippi State was not much better with 29 first-half points.
But in the final eight minutes of the game, the Mean Green began to find their offensive rhythm, scoring 18 points, and they also found their stroke from deep.
They just couldn’t get defensive stops and ran out of time.
Four Mean Green players scored in double figures. Along with Jones, senior Zachary Simmons had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Thomas Bell had 11 points as well and Javion Hamlet had 10 points to go along with five assists.
“I’m happy for Rubin. He’s worked hard,” McCasland said. “I think we have great individual talent. We moved the ball well at times and generated great shots, but I think this shows we have to do it every possession in order to win. And the same goes for defense.
“We’re getting there,” he added.