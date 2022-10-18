UNT basketball TV sked
Buy Now

The North Texas men’s basketball team is scheduled to have five games shown on national television this season.

 DRC file photo

The North Texas men’s basketball team will have five games shown on national television this season and another 19 on ESPN+ as part of Conference USA’s television package.

ESPN+ is a streaming service.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you