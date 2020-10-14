North Texas backup forward Jahmiah Simmons will miss the upcoming season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury during practice.
Simmons has undergone surgery. UNT announced it has lost the redshirt senior for the year on Wednesday morning.
“We are heartbroken for Jahmiah,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said in a statement. “He’s been with our program from the very beginning and embodies everything that has helped make this team so great. He is loved by everyone in this program and we will miss him on the court, but he’ll still make a big impact because of his leadership. We are here for him in every step of his recovery.”
Simmons averaged 2.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 57 games with the Mean Green. He began his career at Arkansas State, where McCasland was the coach.
McCasland left ASU for UNT in 2017. Simmons followed McCasland from ASU and spent the 2017-18 season as a redshirt at UNT.
Losing Simmons will reduce the depth UNT has heading into a season filled with high expectations. The Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title last season.
UNT was the top seed heading into the conference tournament that was called off after opening round games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mean Green return most of their key players, including point guard Javion Hamlet, the reigning C-USA Player of the Year.