One of the most highly anticipated games of North Texas’ first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference will be played at the Super Pit.
The league announced its schedule pairings for men’s and women’s basketball for the 2023-24 season on Thursday. That slate has UNT’s men’s basketball team set to face Memphis at home in the teams’ only meeting this season.
UNT joined the American this summer after a decade in Conference USA. The Mean Green improved rapidly during their final few years in the league and won the National Invitation Tournament last season.
One of the benefits of moving to the American for UNT is the opportunity to play more high-profile programs in league play.
There aren’t many teams in college basketball with a higher profile than Memphis. The Tigers have played in 28 NCAA Tournaments and had 54 players selected in the NBA draft.
“We are looking forward to being in a new league,” UNT forward Aaron Scott said this summer. “That excites us. Playing Memphis will be fun.”
UNT will find out later this year exactly when it will play Memphis and how its schedule will set up. The American only announced the pairings for the upcoming season. The dates and times for those games will be announced late this year.
Each team will play 18 league games and will face five of its 13 conference opponents twice. Each team will take on its other eight conference rivals once.
The Mean Green will face SMU, UAB, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic and Tulane in home-and-home series.
UNT will travel to Charlotte, Rice, Tulsa and Wichita State and host South Florida, Temple and UTSA in addition to Memphis.
The SMU series will be of particular interest in UNT’s first season in the American. The teams have not played since the 2001-02 campaign, despite playing regularly in other sports.
UNT trails the all-time series 34-17. The largest crowd in Super Pit history was 10,600 for a game against SMU in the 1976-77 season, a 103-99 win by the Mean Green.
UNT enters its first season in the American at a time of transition in program history. Ross Hodge took over as the Mean Green’s coach following Grant McCasland’s departure for Texas Tech.
Hodge anticipates the American to present a challenge for the Mean Green in their first year with a new lineup. The league added six teams this summer — UNT, UAB, Charlotte, FAU, Rice and UTSA.
Those schools helped replace Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida, which left for the Big 12.
“The teams that are traditionally good in the American like Memphis will be good again and so will the teams that were good in Conference USA that are making the move with us like FAU and UAB,” Hodge said. “SMU and Wichita State will be there, and Tulsa is going to be better.
“The American lost Houston and Central Florida, but top to bottom, the league is going to be as good as it’s ever been.”
The UNT women’s basketball team is also going through a transition under new coach Jason Burton.
The Mean Green women’s will also face SMU in a home-and-home series. UNT will also take on UTSA, UAB, Charlotte, FAU twice this season.
The Mean Green will host East Carolina, Memphis, Tulsa and Wichita State. UNT will take on Rice, South Florida, Temple and Tulsa on the road.
UNT has a long-standing series with SMU but will join the school’s men’s basketball team in playing the Mustangs as a league rival for the first time this year.
