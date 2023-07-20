UNT schedule

New North Texas coach Ross Hodge and the Mean Green will host Memphis this season in a high-profile American Athletic Conference game.

 UNT sports information

One of the most highly anticipated games of North Texas’ first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference will be played at the Super Pit.

American Athletic Conference pairings

The following are the pairings for league play in North Texas debut season in the American Athletic Conference in men’s and women’s basketball.

Team Home games Road games Home-and-away series
Men Memphis, South Florida, Temple, UTSA Charlotte, Rice, Tulsa, Wichita State UAB, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, SMU, Tulane
Women East Carolina, Memphis, Tulane, Wichita State Rice, South Florida, Temple, Tulsa UAB, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, SMU, UTSA