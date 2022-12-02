The North Texas guard Tylor Perry (5) wins a battle for a loose ball during a win over Fresno State at the Super Pit earlier this season. UNT will play its first game since its trip to the Bahamas on Saturday when it hosts Omaha.
North Texas took some time off following its trip to the Bahamas last week that was highlighted by a run to the final of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.
That break will come to an end on Saturday night when the Mean Green host Omaha at the Super Pit.
The game will mark the beginning of the stretch run of four games before UNT opens Conference USA play on Dec. 22 at UTSA. The Mean Green enter that run off a loss to UNC-Wilmington in the Baha Mar championship game.
UNT (5-2) won its first two games in the event before the Seahawks made a few key plays late to pull out a 55-51 win.
The experience is one UNT believes it will grow from as continues to prepare for conference play.
"We needed to get our guys on the road," UNT coach Grant McCasland said after the game. "We put ourselves in a good position but are not there yet. We lack the physicality and maturity to win a game like this."
UNT will look to take the next step toward reaching that point when it faces the Mavericks (3-5).
Senior guard Tylor Perry has continued to round into form after missing the first two games of the season with a knee injury and leads the Mean Green with an average of 19.0 points per game.
Guard Kai Huntsberry and forward Abou Ousmane are averaging 12.7 and 10.4 points per game, respectively, and are UNT's only other players putting up more than six points per game.
The Mean Green have relied on their defense throughout McCasland's tenure and are once again thriving on that end of the floor. UNT is allowing 52.0 points per game, a total that ranks fourth nationally.
Omaha is 3-5 on the season and has faced a tough schedule. The Mavericks have fallen to Kansas, Iowa and Mississippi State. Forwards Frankie Fidler and Marquel Sutton are both averaging 11.0 points per game to lead the Seahawks.
