There might not have been a more thrilling North Texas win during the regular season than the Mean Green’s victory over Louisiana Tech at the Super Pit.
UNT needed a last-second baseline jumper from Kai Huntsberry to win that one.
There wasn’t nearly the same drama on Thursday when the Mean Green rolled to a 74-46 win over the Bulldogs on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament at the Ford Center.
There were a few reasons for that. Louisiana Tech dismissed its star player Cobe Williams after that thriller.
Facing a diminished version of the Bulldogs didn’t detract from the bottom line when it came to UNT’s performance that extended an impressive series of wins.
“We shot it well, shared it well, limited turnovers and had a pretty good game,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We have a lot of depth and talent and haven’t been able to use it all because of injuries and other things.”
In other words, UNT is playing its best basketball at the perfect time heading into a semifinal showdown with UAB at 2 p.m. on Friday back at the Ford Center.
The Mean Green have won 11 of their last 12 games and have posted some landmark wins in that span. UNT, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, held Western Kentucky to its lowest point total since 1945 in a 67-33 win in its regular season finale and also beat UAB in double overtime during its run.
The Mean Green picked up where they left off in their conference tournament opener and set a program record for wins in a season while improving to 26-6. UNT won 25 games last year.
Aaron Scott scored a career-high 19 points to lead four players who scored in double figures and UNT held a Louisiana Tech team that was averaging 73.0 points per game well under its average. The Bulldogs were the No. 10 seed.
“I was very confident,” Scott said. “My teammates and coaches were also confident in me. I kept shooting. They were falling for me tonight.”
UNT has depended on senior guard Tylor Perry to lead the way offensively most of the season. Perry scored 10 points, well under his season average of 17.0. That didn’t matter because of the way Scott and the rest of his teammates came through against the Bulldogs (15-18)
“Aaron has put in the work to get better,” McCasland said. “When I walk through the Super Pit, he’s in there. What makes this team great is that they love each other, they work really hard and are committed to put themselves in the best position.”
UNT didn’t waste any time in getting into a comfortable spot and led 35-19 lead at the break.
Scott hit the first of the Mean Green’s five 3s in the first half to kick off an 11-1 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 16-7 lead.
Scott capped the run with a three-point play.
Louisiana Tech pulled within six late in the first half before UNT closed with a 6-0 run. Perry capped the burst with a jumper.
The Bulldogs just didn’t have the firepower to keep up. Jordan Crawford scored 10 points and was the only player to finish in double figures for Louisiana Tech.
Isaiah Crawford came into the night averaging 13.9 points per game but managed just seven points against the Mean Green.
“You can’t let them get close to the rim with Isaiah,” McCasland said. “He’s such a threat on all three levels. He can make 3s, make mid-range shots and get to the rim. You have to push him away from the basket and make his touches tough. We didn’t let him catch it in rhythm. Tyree Eady and Aaron Scott were really good at playing physical without fouling.”
That performance sent UNT into its semifinal game against UAB playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Blazers beat Rice 87-60 on Thursday.
“That double overtime game in conference play at our place is one of the best games I have been a part of,” McCasland said. “They have scoring at a lot of different positions. It’s going to take our best to win tomorrow.”
Fortunately for UNT, its performance against Louisiana Tech is an indication it is at the top of its game at the right time.
North Texas 74, Louisiana Tech 46
NORTH TEXAS (26-6) – Scott 6-6 5-8 19, Eady 3-5 0-1 7, Perry 2-6 5-5 10, Huntsberry 5-11 0-0 12, Ousmane 3-6 4-4 10, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 2-2 0-0 5, Mattu 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 1-1 0-0 2, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Martinez 0-1 2-2 2, Stone 0-2 0-0 0, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 24-47 18-22 74.
LOUISIANA TECH (15-18) – I. Crawford 3-8 0-0 7, Hunter 2-4 3-4 7, Mangum 1-3 2-6 5, J. Crawford 4-14 2-4 10, Willis 1-7 3-4 5, Allen 0-0 4-5 4, Bullock 2-4 2-4 6, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 14-46 16-29 46.
Halftime – UNT 35-19 Three-points goals – UNT 8-18 (Scott 2-2, Huntsberry 2-5, Perry 1-4, Eady 1-1, Moore 1-1, Stone 0-2, Jones 1-3) Louisiana Tech 2-16 (I. Crawford 1-4, Mangum 1-3, J. Crawford 0-3, Willis 0-2, Bullock 0-1, Williams 0-1, Stewart 0-1) Rebounds – UNT 43 (Ousmane 9), Louisiana Tech 21 (Hunter 5) Assists – UNT 13 (Huntsberry 4), Louisiana Tech 2 (I. Crawford, J. Crawford) Total fouls – UNT 20, Louisiana Tech 17 A – NA.
